Home»Sport»Soccer

Galway seasoned by longer route to  All-Ireland Senior Camogie semi-final

Thursday, August 10, 2017
Daragh Ó Conchúir

Galway manager Mark Dunne has admitted that he wanted to take the direct route to the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship semi-final but having had to come through a quarter-final with Tipperary, Dunne hopes it will give his side an advantage over opponents Cork.

Dunne accepts that Corkdeserve to be favourites on the strength of their form not just this year but over a prolonged period.

He believes, however, that his charges are improving all the time and will have benefited from defeating Tipperary comprehensively at Semple Stadium on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Cork will have had been without competitive action for five weeks since defeating Offaly by five points in Birr by the time the teams face off at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on August 19th.

“I didn’t mind whether it was Cork or Kilkenny,” said Dunne on Galway Bay FM. 

“I’d put them both in the same bracket. We definitely have work to do but we’re definitely further on than we were two weeks ago; a good bit further on.

Dunne continued: “We never hid from that fact, we want to win every game.“If we’d lost the quarter-final we’d probably look back on that day but now you get over it and in the semi, you look at it as a better way of coming because you have that extra game. We’re further on, we’ve probably learned a bit more, found things to improve on.”

“I’m sure the Cork management will have a plan for us. They’ll be happy enough to get us, we wouldn’t have the greatest record against them in semi-finals. They’re favourites, that’s fine, let them be favourites. We don’t mind the underdog tags.”


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, gaa, camogie, Galway

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Ken Hogan: Jackie Tyrrell revelled in Tipperary’s misery

Galway captain David Burke: Cork have edge on Waterford

Joe Deane: Waterford rivalry defined Cork

Seamie O’Shea: Mayo now peaking for Kerry challenge


Breaking Stories

Football rumours: Chelsea making transfer moves as United open talks with Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Isaac Makwala still angry over 400m exclusion but qualifies for 200m final after solo time-trial

Reports: Liverpool reject £90m Barcelona bid for Philippe Coutinho

Lifestyle

Celebrity children on a road to failure

Fred Astaire movie to be shown in West Cork, 40 years after being filmed in the region

A question of taste: Cathy Walsh

When Glen Campbell grabbed Siamsa hearts at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 09, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 10
    • 27
    • 29
    • 37
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 