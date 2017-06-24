Home»Sport»GAA

Westmeath make three changes for Dublin clash

Saturday, June 24, 2017
by Denis Hurley

Westmeath have made three changes for tomorrow’s Leinster SFC semi-final against Dublin in Croke Park (4pm).

Frank Boyle replaces Paddy Holloway in defence, replicating a change necessitated by injury in the fifth minute of last week’s replay win over Offaly.

In attack, Tommy McDaniel takes over from Alan Gaughan and Denis Glennon comes in for Kevin Reilly, having been passed fit.

Monaghan manager Malachy O’Rourke has kept faith with the team which beat Cavan for this evening’s Ulster SFC semi-final against Down at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh (7pm).

Kieran Duffy, his brother Owen, and Dermot Malone were all late additions to the side prior to the win over the Breffni County a fortnight ago and the same 15 which started that clash have again been selected.

It means that Darren Hughes, who came on for the last two minutes of the previous match, is kept in reserve once more.

Offaly, who take on Cavan in the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers in Tullamore at 6.30pm tomorrow, have named the same team as that which began the Leinster quarter-final replay loss to Westmeath last week.

Following their loss to Monaghan, Jason McLoughlin and Dara McVeety come into the Cavan side at corner-back and centre-forward respectively. Niall Murray and Conor Madden are the players to miss out.

Limerick clash with Wexford in the Gaelic Grounds at 3pm today, but the Shannonsiders won’t reveal their team until just before throw-in.

WESTMEATH (SF v Dublin):

D Quinn (Tyrrellspass); J Gonoud (Tyrrellspass), K Maguire (Caulry), K Daly (Mullingar Shamrocks); M McCallon (Garrycastle), F Boyle (Killucan), J Dolan (Garrycastle); A Stone (Castledaly), G Egan (Tyrrellspass); C McCormack (Maryland), P Sharry (St Loman’s, Mullingar), K Martin (Maryland); T McDaniel (Ballinagore), J Heslin (St Loman’s, Mullingar), D Glennon (Tyrrellspass).

MONAGHAN (SF v Down):

R Beggan (Scotstown); F Kelly (Clones), D Wylie (Ballybay), R Wylie (Ballybay); C Walshe (Doohamlet), V Corey (Clontibret), N McAdam (Monaghan Harps); K Hughes (Scotstown), K O’Connell (Tyholland); G Doogan (Magheracloone), K Duffy (Latton), O Duffy (Latton); D Malone (Castleblayney Faughs), J McCarron (Currin), C McManus (Clontibret).

CAVAN (SF v Offaly):

R Galligan (Lacken); P Faulkner (Kingscourt), K Clarke (Sherock), J McLoughlin (Shannon Gaels); J McEnroe (Ramor United), C Moynagh (Drumgoon), G Smith (Lavey); L Buchanan (Ballymachugh), G McKiernan (Swanlibar); C Mackey (Castlerahan), D McVeety (Crosserlough), M Reilly (Killygarry); N Clerkin (Shercock), N McDermott (Ballinagh), S Johnston (Cavan Gaels).

OFFALY (SF v Cavan):

A Mulhall (Walsh Island); B Darby (Rhode), E Rigney (Rhode), S Pender (Edenderry); N Darby (Rhode), P Cunningham (Bracknagh), C Donohue (St Brigid’s); C McNamee (Rhode), D Hanlon (Edenderry); R Allen (Gracefield), G Guilfoyle (Clara), M Brazil (Tullamore); J Moloney (Tullamore), N Dunne (Shamrocks), N McNamee (Rhode).

