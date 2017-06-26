Home»Sport»GAA

‘Warrior’ Cadogan good to go for Killarney joust

Monday, June 26, 2017
By Eoghan Cormican
Sports Reporter

Brian O’Driscoll will be Cork’s sole injury-enforced absentee for Sunday’s Munster SFC decider against Kerry, with Eoin Cadogan to be among the match-day 26 for the first time this year.

O’Driscoll, who started the semi-final against Tipperary at right-half forward, suffered a dislocated shoulder in training and will miss the remainder of Cork’s campaign.

“Brian is going for an operation in August. His shoulder popped out in training last week. That is his summer over at inter-county level, unfortunately,” said Cork manager Peadar Healy.

“He would be doing more damage if he continued playing as it would keep popping out.”

Healy insists Eoin Cadogan is in contention for a starting berth. At this stage, it will have to be seen to be believed.

The word from the camp before the Munster quarter-final against Waterford was that the Cork full-back would play a part if they reached the semi-final, but that game came and went and still no sign of the 30-year old.

“Eoin is good to go,” he continued. “He trained well in the Reds v Whites game this weekend. It is just a shame that we didn’t get more game-time into him before this. That would have been great. From what we have seen inside recently, Eoin will definitely be considered for starting. Eoin is a warrior. We’ll need a lot of warriors down in Killarney.”

Aidan Walsh, who missed the semi-final with a hamstring injury, has returned to full fitness.

Healy said it was “disappointing” that Páirc Uí Chaoimh wasn’t ready in time to host the final but believes it takes the pressure off Cork as “no one is giving us a chance going down to Killarney”.

“It was a goal of ours at the start of the year to get to a Munster final and be the first Cork team to play in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The management and players were looking forward to it.

“The players are well used to playing in Killarney. I was involved with Conor Counihan for four trips to Killarney. We lost two and drew two.

“Two years ago, Brian Cuthbert was in charge and they were a minute away from getting a result there. They were unlucky not to win.

“There seems to be some sort of a controversy every time Cork draw down there. It is an unwanted record [that Cork haven’t won there since 1995]. We want to see that record broken. Kerry want to maintain that record. They are hot favourites. They are very difficult to beat at home.

“We want to go down there, prove a lot of people [wrong] and break that record.”

KERRY (JFC v Cork, Pairc Ui Rinn, Tuesday):

T Mac an tSaoir (Gaeltacht), E Kiely (Brosna), J McGuire (Listowel), P Kilkenny (Glenbeigh-Glencar); J Walsh (Knocknagoshel), M Foley (Ballydonoghue), D O’Brien (Glenflesk), R Ó Sé (Gaeltacht), B O’Sullivan (Valentia); P O’Connor (Cordal), Jeff O’Donoghue (Glenflesk), Eánna Ó Conchúir (Gaeltacht); Killian Spillane (Templenoe), C Cox (Listowel), Tomás Ó Sé (Gaeltacht)

Subs:

K Fitzgibbon (Kenmare Shamrocks), T Hickey (Castleisland Desmonds), L Carey (Beaufort), E Cronin (Spa), S O’Sullivan (Templenoe), I Parker (Churchill), D.J. Murphy (Gneeveguilla), PJ Mac Lámh (Gaeltacht), B Barrett (Ardfert)

