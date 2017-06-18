Walsh returns as Cork stars unscathed by club duty

CORK’s inter-county contingent appear to have emerged unscathed from a weekend of Cork SFC action, which saw a return from injury for midfielder Aidan Walsh.

Walsh played the full 60 minutes in an impressive Duhallow victory over Seandun, 4-15 to 1-11. Three early goals put the Duhallow men in charge - they have racked up 7-35 in their two games to date.

The bulk of Peadar Healy’s Cork players on duty this weekend were at Pairc Ui Rinn for the city derby between Nemo Rangers and Bishopstown, which Nemo won comfortably 0-16 to 2-4.

Barry O’Driscoll limped off near the end as a precaution after getting a kick in the ankle but he will be fine for the July 2 Munster final against Kerry in Killarney.

In all there were six Cork players in action with Jamie O’Sullivan leading the resistance for an outgunned Bishopstown. Two Denis Crowley kept them in touch, but Nemo, with Luke Connolly scoring four points, were always too good.

Cork defender Tom Clancy didn’t figure in Clonakilty’s 1-12 to 0-12 defeat to Muskerry, for whom Daniel Goulding claimed two key points.

Midfielder Ruairi Deane was the star turn as Bantry claimed the spoils in a Cork Premier IFC local derby with Castletownbere. Blues' manager Arthur Coakley said: "Ruairi put in a great shift. He really took on a leadership role and inspired the rest of the players. He played a big role in our win."

Bantry won 3-14 to 1-11 with Deane grabbing 1-3. Gary Murphy claimed three points for Castletownbere.

In other Cork SFC action, Clyda Rovers dug out an epic 0-12 to 0-10 extra time win over O’Donovan Rossa of Skibbereen to put them through to the third round. They trailed 0-4 to nil early but Conor Flanagan (free) and Daniel O’Callaghan kicked late points to force extra-time.