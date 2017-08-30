Understanding the philosophy of Derek McGrath

Michael Moynihan met Derek McGrath last week, and here, breaks his comments into an expression of Tao (the absolute principle underlying the universe). Applied to hurling...

Keep expectations in check

“I said it straight away after the game (semi-final) that I think Waterford did a lot right in the build-up to 2008 as well, I think it was just an over-reaction to the fact that we got such a pummeling on the day.

“I think it’s been relatively low key, it’s been relatively understated, but yet there seems to be a bit of a buzz building towards the match. I think the odds for the game are helping us, too. Galway 1/2, massive favourites.”

But accept the emotion

“I think it’s a joyous occasion when you get to a final in somewhere like Waterford. There’s not really a kind of analysis of what we did right or didn’t because we haven’t been in so many finals. I think that’s the challenge for us to be able to get a good performance out of the team on a given day if you like. That we’re there, we’re in the game and we’ll take it from there.”

Recognise the milestones

“The make-or-break game (of his managerial career)... it’s probably been replaced by the semi-final of two weeks ago, I suppose. The reason I said it was the (2016) quarter-final was because of the way the lads recovered from the Munster final beating by Tipperary, because of what had resonated in Waterford afterwards which was difficult.

“Because of what had resonated even nationally, there was just a big debate on the way we were playing, et cetera. That can seep through as well and it can be difficult. I think to prepare in the manner they did for the Wexford game and to perform like they did, actually performed really well and still received a bit of criticism for it, so I thought we were really set up well for the Kilkenny game last year in the two semi-finals.

“This year I would say that the Cork game has been significant in that it kind of almost realigned in our thought process that we’re a highly competitive team when we

go about things in the right way.”

Don’t forget the past

“I went up to watch the 15-a-side Kilkenny training game (in 2008), at that time you were allowed in. It was just a ferocious game between the Kilkenny A and B. I remember Martin Comerford was picked on the B team and I came down with the news to John Mullane, thinking Martin Comerford wasn’t going to be playing, he was up on the B team in Nowlan Park. I didn’t tell John what I saw, which was just a game of frightening intensity.”

Acknowledge your concerns

“I came away a small bit worried from Nowlan Park, there’s no point in saying I didn’t. But I was still caught up in the absolute belief as an outsider that you can produce on a given day, that Waterford might based on how well they done against Tipperary in that 2008 semi-final. It was just a feeling that they were really going to do it. But I think logic was outweighed by the want for Waterford to win.”

Learn from those with experience

“You’re almost jealously looking at situations over the years, the normality of the scene in Kilkenny where they go to Langton’s and the dinner is there for themselves, the ticket situation is handled really well...

“In terms of visualising it, no, the only real thinking I’ve done about this is in the last ten days. Press night, when to have it and this kind of craic. Listening to people tell you,

‘If you don’t get it out of the way early it will cost you the match..’”

Mistakes happen

“If you go through it steadily, and there are similarities with myself and Micheal (Donoghue, Galway manager), you came in in year one on the back of, not a player heave but on the back of... Michael Ryan’s team had a brilliant performance against Kilkenny.

“[I] came into a situation where you were inheriting a really good team who, the

general consensus was, had done really well against Kilkenny. Then we regressed undoubtedly in my first year. Micheal didn’t progress his team at all.

“Then we made significant changes to the panel. There were eight or nine guys omitted from the panel. It seemed to be a youthful policy.

“Then we won the league, got to the All-Ireland semi-final, contested the league final, got pummelled in a Munster final. Had a good All-Ireland semi-final performance without winning. Now, an All-Ireland final.

“Micheal is similar. He came in on the back of player upheaval in terms of Anthony Cunningham’s situation. Won the league. Fellas were omitted from the Galway panel, some senior members. And he won the league subsequently, won the Leinster championship, has proved himself one of the most astute minds in the game.”

Recognise what’s really being discussed

“It doesn’t irritate me, I’m just mad to have a debate, but I just want to make it clear, it’s not as if we think we know everything. That’s the thing, the argument between traditionalists and purists versus innovation. I think we’re all traditionalists. We all love hurling. We all live and die for it. I think the guns are loaded too easily behind the whole debate. We’re playing the game the way we feel the game should be played every day we go out but we’re tweaking it. Every team are.”

Don’t expect consistency from others

“The ability to be able to say, ‘Well, what would you do?’... Even here a few weeks ago in the run-up to the game (with Cork), they had a debate in a local pub and they said, ‘hands up if you agree with the sweeper system’, and hardly any hands went up.

“And yet I had a thousand texts on my phone trying to get Tadhg de Búrca off! I found a certain irony in that. People are calling it divisive, I didn’t see any division in the texts I was getting. I found it amusing and bemusing at the same time.

“Instead of asking people the question, ‘who agrees with it or not’, [ask] ‘what’s involved with it?’ Tell us about it.

“Ask them to come up here and tell me about what’s involved and what’s happening on the field. That would be interesting. The hands would stay down for that, I can tell you.”