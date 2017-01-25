Home»Sport»GAA

UL pull off dramatic recovery in thrilling Sigerson Cup tie

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Eoghan Cormican, UL

UL scored a dramatic victory in this hugely entertaining Sigerson Cup first round tie having twice looked down and out.

University of Limerick 3-19

Maynooth University 4-15 (AET)

The home outfit trailed by 4-8 to 1-11 with 10 minutes remaining in normal time and although Niall McDermott (0-2), Fergal Boland, Ian Burke (free) and Brendan O’Keefe all kicked points for UL in the closing stages, there was still four between the teams entering second-half stoppages.

A foul on McDermott handed UL a 62nd minute penalty, which Michael Geaney duly dispatched. When UL full-forward Shane Murphy kicked wide in the subsequent action, it appeared Maynooth were going to escape with a one-point win.

Referee Derek O’Mahoney allowed for one more play, though, with Fergal Boland splitting the posts to force extra time.

Maynooth played into the face of a stiff breeze in the opening period of extra-time, but outscored the hosts 0-5 to 1-0 to turnaround holding a 4-15 to 3-16 lead.

Shane Murphy brought it back to the minimum. Thereafter, UL sub Ian Burke was dismissed for a straight red card. The Limerick University, however, continued to push on and levelled matters through a McDermott free.

Maynooth’s Henry Walsh kicked wide with a late free and it was victoryto UL when sub Jack Goulding pointed in the 79th minute.

Scorers for UL: N McDermott (0-7, 0-4 frees, 0-1 pen); M Geaney (1-0 pen), S Ryan (1-2 each); F Boland (0-3); G Hegarty (1-0); I Burke (0-1 free), J Naughton (0-1 free), D Daly, B O’Keeffe, J Goulding (0-1 each).

Scorers for Maynooth University: J Wallace (2-2); D Flynn (1-1); R O’Rourke (1-0); H Walsh (0-3 frees), P Cribben (0-3 each); C O’Reilly (0-2, 0-1 free); T Hanifan, P Fogarty (0-1 free), C Sheridan, B Dardis (0-1 each).

UL: B Redmond (Mayo); C Long (Kerry), J Mullins (Cork), S Courtney (Kerry); P White (Limerick), D Quinn (Donegal), F Boland (Mayo); G Hegarty (Limerick), C Sheehan (Limerick); C O’Dea (Clare), D Daly (Kerry), M Geaney (Kerry); J Naughton (Limerick), S Ryan (Kerry), N McDermott (Cavan).

Subs: D Brosnan (Kerry) for Courtney (28 mins); I Burke for Daly (36); B O’Keefe (Kerry) for O’Dea (42, bc); J Goulding (Kerry) for Naughton (55).

Maynooth University: E McDonagh (Sligo); A Brennan (Laois), M Hyland (Kildare), J Mooney (Meath); E Moloney (Tipperary), T Hanifan (Dublin), S McDonagh (Donegal); P Cribben (Kildare), C Gillespie (Meath); D Flynn (Kildare), P Fogarty (Kildare), B Dardis (Meath); R O’Rourke (Leitrim), J Wallace (Meath), H Walsh (Roscommon).

Subs: C Cannon (Donegal) for Gillespie (16 mins); D Mimnagh (Longford) for Mooney (HT); C O’Reilly (Cavan) for Fogarty (37) C Murphy (Laois) for Mimnagh (46); C Sheridan (Louth) for Dardis (60, bc); K O’Callaghan (Kildare) for Flynn (62); P Fogarty (Kildare) for Walsh (77).

 

Referee: D O’Mahoney (Tipperary).

