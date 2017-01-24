UL open Fitzgibbon Cup campaign with 13-point dismissal of CIT

University of Limerick: 2-23 ... Cork Institute of Technology: 0-16

UL opened their Fitzgibbon Cup campaign with a comfortable 13-point dismissal of CIT this afternoon.

The visitors enjoyed the backing of a strong breeze in the opening period and started brightly with points from Michael Cahalane, Robbie Hanley and two from the impressive Mikey Kearney. That, however, is as good as it would get for CIT.

Points from John McGrath (free), Kevin Hehir and Tom Morrissey put the hosts 0-6 to 0-4 in front and there followed two goals in the space of half a minute. Stephen Bennett finished the first and when the ensuing puck-out went awry, John McGrath buried from close range.

READ NEXT John Muldoon rues losing out on glamour Thomond Park visit

The game was as good as over at half-time, with Brian Lohan’s UL 2-13 to 0-9 in front.

Tipperary’s McGrath would finish with 1-8 to his name and could have had another goal or two but for a couple of excellent saves from CIT ‘keeper Patrick Collins.

Mikey Kearney was their star player, the Waterford hurler clipping 11 points and although all but one were from the placed ball, he won a number of the frees himself.

Scorers for UL: J McGrath (1-8, 0-6 frees, 0-1 ’65); S Bennett (1-1); K Hehir (0-4); B Heffernan, T Kelly (0-2 each); A McGuane, T Morrissey, G Hegarty, J Forde, R Lynch, B Nash (0-1 each).

Scorers for CIT: M Kearney (0-11, 0-9 frees, 0-1 ’65); M Cahalane (0-2); R Hanley, T O’Connor, A Coffey (0-1 each).

UL: D McCarthy (Limerick); M Casey (Limerick), B Troy (Kilkenny), L O’Connor (Clare); B Heffernan (Tipperary), J Forde (Tipperary), D Fitzgerald (Clare); A McGuane (Clare), T Kelly (Clare); T Morrissey (Limerick), G Hegarty (Limerick), K Hehir (Clare); J McGrath (Tipperary), M Mullins (Galway), S Bennett (Waterford);

Subs: B Nash (Limerick) for Morrissey (41 mins); R Lynch (Limerick) for Mullins (49); L Lyons for Kelly (53); B Duggan for Hegarty (53).

CIT: P Collins (Cork); B Lyons (Kerry), D Fanning (Limerick), E Healy (Cork); J Good (Cork), C O’Neill (Cork), D Noonan (Cork); J Buckley (Kerry), R Hanley (Limerick); T O’Connor (Cork), M Kearney (Waterford), C Kingston (Cork); M Cahalane (Cork), C Keane (Cork), A Coffey (Tipperary).

Subs: D Hartnett (Laois) for Lyons (23 mins); J O’Neill (Cork) for Buckley (26); S Walsh (Cork) for Hanley (HT, inj); A Keating (Cork) for Kingston (48); A Fenton (Cork) for O’Connor (48)

Referee: A Kelly (Galway).