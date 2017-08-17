Tipperary mourn hurling legend Liam Devaney

Liam Devaney, a five-time All-Ireland medal winner with Tipperary, died yesterday.

A native of Borrisoleigh, Devaney won the first of his five All-Ireland SHC medals at full-forward on the all-conquering Tipperary team of 1958.

He was centre-forward when picking up his second Celtic Cross in 1961, midfield in ’62, came on as a sub in ’64 and was left half-forward on the team which beat Wexford in the 1965 decider.

Part of the Premier set-up from 1954 to 1968, Devaney also won six National League medals and three Railway Cups.

He collected the Caltex Award, the forerunner of the Hurler of the Year gong, for his displays in 1961, saving his best game for September when Tipperary edged Dublin by 0-16 to 1-12 in the decider.

“The best day I had was the All-Ireland final that year, against Dublin,” noted Devaney in an interview with this paper back in 2013.

“I started at wing-forward and ended up at centre-back. We beat Dublin by a point — hurling might have come on in Dublin if they’d won that game — and they had great players, the Boothmans and the Foleys and so on.”

Tipperary County Board secretary Tim Floyd last night led the tributes to Devaney.

“He was a great friend and a fabulous character who was so popular within the county,” said Floyd.

“He gave outstanding service to Tipperary hurling as is evidenced by the superb haul of medals he collected whilst playing.”