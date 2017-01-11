Templemore ease past Thurles in Harty Cup

LAST year’s runners up Our Lady’s Templemore eased into the last four of the Harty Cup with a ten-point victory over local rivals Thurles CBS in front of a huge crowd at The Ragg this afternoon.

Harty Cup quarter-final

Our Lady’s Templemore 3-14

Thurles CBS 1-10

Justifying their pre-match favourites tag, Templemore turned the screw in the second half as a two-point interval lead became a big win.

Playing against the breeze in the opening half, goals from Ray McCormack and David O’Shea helped Templemore to lead by 2-4 to 0-8 at the interval.

A late goal from sub Odhran Quirke gave Thurles a glimmer of hope but that was quickly extinguished by McCormack’s second major in the final minute.

Darragh Woods bagged all ten of the Thurles points but finished on the losing side as Templemore – with 2016 All-Ireland minor final starters Brian McGrath, Paddy Cadell and Lyndon Fairbrother in their ranks – marched on.

Scorers for Our Lady’s: R McCormack 2-0, B McGrath 0-5 (3f), D O’Shea 1-1, J Kelly 0-3, L Fairbrother 0-2, S Nolan, A O’Meara & A Ormonde 0-1 each.

Scorers for Thurles CBS: D Woods 0-10 (6f, 1 65, 1 sl), O Quirke 1-0.

OUR LADY’S: E Collins; E Ryan, P Campion, D Byrne; N Quinlan, P Cadell, A O’Meara; D Ryan, S Nolan; D O’Shea, B McGrath, J Kelly; A Ormonde, R McCormack, L Fairbrother.

Subs: S Ryan for Byrne (57), J Ryan for D Ryan (57), J Gilmartin for Ormonde (59), S Doyle for Kelly (60+1), G O’Connor for O’Shea (60+2).

THURLES CBS: E Bourke; D Carew, E O’Gorman, Jimmy Ryan; James Ryan, M Purcell, K O’Dwyer; S Ryan, B O’Meara; C Bourke, C Bowe, E Barry; D Woods, A McKelvey, D Flood.

Subs: O Quirke for Jimmy Ryan (37), C Connolly for James Ryan (57), TJ Butler for Bowe (57), K Ryan for Flood (58), M Nally for Barry (60).

Referee: J McCormack (Tipperary)