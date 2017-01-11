St Colman's progress to semis in Harty Cup

St Colman’s made the use of the elements as three first-half goals provided the platform for victory in this Dr Harty Cup quarter-final at Church Road in Blackrock on Wednesday.

St Colman’s College, Fermoy ... 3-12; CBC, Cork ... 1-12

Having scored the first three points, Colman’s surged clear when Barry Murphy scored a fine goal and Brian Roche was on hand to make it 2-4 to 0-1 on 17 minutes.

Conleth Ryan followed immediately with a third goal while Jamie Sheehan and Shane Ryan added points as they retired at half-time with a 3-7 to 0-1 lead.

Tommy O’Connell’s free-taking, allied to scores from Declan O’Hanlon, allowed CBC to eat into the lead in the second half, with Roche getting Colman’s only score of the third quarter. When CBC sub Jamie Corkery pointed soon after his introduction, it was 3-10 to 0-11 and the same player went close to a goal but his shot flew across goal and wide.

Diarmuid Lenihan and Murphy settled Colman’s with late points, meaning Eoin Moloney’s late goal for CBC was just a consolation.

Scorers for St Colman’s College: B Murphy (1-3), B Roche (1-2), D Lenihan (0-4, frees), J Sheehan (0-3), C Ryan (1-0).

Scorers for CBC: T O’Connell (0-5, frees), D O’Hanlon (0-4), E Moloney (1-0), J Twomey, D McBarron, J Corkery (0-1 each).

ST COLMAN’S COLLEGE: E Davis (St Catherine’s); E Wallace (St Catherine’s), J O’Leary (Castlelyons), K Neville (St Catherine’s); S McCarthy (Fermoy), N O’Leary (Castlelyons), E Roche (Bride Rovers); S O’Connor (Bride Rovers), D Lenihan (Ballyhooly); J Sheehan (Kilworth), B Murphy (Castlelyons), D Lardner (Fermoy); C Ryan (Bride Rovers), B Roche (Bride Rovers), A Creed (Fermoy).

Subs: E Carey (Kilworth) for Creed (48), F Hickey (Ballyduff Upper, Waterford) for Lardner (55, injured), S Kenny (Ballyduff Upper, Waterford) for Murphy (60, injured).

CBC: D Heffernan (Mallow); C Barrett (St Finbarr’s), C Power (Blarney), A Cronin (Glen Rovers); B Keohane (Ballincollig), E Moloney (Midleton), C Flynn (Na Piarsaigh); M Walsh (Cloughduv), S Finn (Midleton); J Twomey (Kilshanning), D O’Hanlon (Blarney), C Murphy (Na Piarsaigh); T O’Connell (Midleton), R Downey (Glen Rovers), E McCarthy (Inniscarra).

Subs: J Corkery (Glen Rovers) for McCarthy (36), D McBarron (Carrigaline) for Murphy (43), C McNamara (Erin’s Own) for Power (51).

Referee: D Kirwan (Éire Óg