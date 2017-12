Top-table officials in Clare and Limerick have expressed concern at the growing shortage of referees in either county.

In Clare, only one new referee was recruited in 2017. Chairman of the Clare referees administration committee (CRAC) Ger Hoey has warned of “the serious dilemma facing the county” owing to the lack of referees, which he believes “is going to reach a crisis point very shortly” as existing referees retire.

The CCC and both Coiste na nÓgs, added Hoey, had serious difficulty during the year in ensuring there was a referee to take charge of every game.

The CRAC will run a foundation course early in 2018, with secretary Michael O’Regan calling on clubs to make a “real and genuine” effort to identify people who may be interested in taking up the whistle.

“Without referees, we won’t have games. A lot of times during the year, it was extremely difficult to have a referee for all the games.

“Only for the co-operation of the referees that are there, a lot of games might not have been played,” O’Regan revealed.

“We need people coming forward. If there is nobody on the whistle, there are no games.”

Adding to the problem in Clare is that a number of serving referees did not attend any of the in-service training opportunities in 2017 and, therefore, leave the Association in an awkward position in relation to appointments.

The situation is similarly bleak in Limerick.

County board secretary Mike O’Riordan says they are “in drastic need of new referees”.

In his report to convention recently, the secretary outlined how the number of referees joining the present pool is in decline and reaching levels of concern.

There were 700 adult games played in Limerick in 2017 and it is becoming an increasingly arduous task to find a whistler for each one.

O’Riordan’s plea mirrors that of Hoey and O’Regan in Clare.

“I would encourage clubs to seek out persons who may have an interest in refereeing. We lost many referees this year, but we have also seen many of them step up to adult level with success.

“This year, we have seen a number of referees retire and at this moment in time, we are in drastic need of new referees.

“I would urge clubs to seriously look at former players and others who may have an interest in that side of the game.

“Remember, if we don’t have referees, we won’t have games.”

Oliver Mann, the outgoing Limerick GAA chairman, stated: “While a number have joined the ranks in recent years, the numbers retiring exceed the number of entrants.

“It would be of enormous help if every club could provide one new referee.”