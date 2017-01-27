Q&A: Cork's Jessica O'Shea

We caught up with Cork’s Jessica O’Shea.

Q: Your sporting hero when you were 10?

A: It has to be Angela Walsh, because we’re club mates and when I was younger, I was in awe of her.

Q: Your sporting hero now?

A: Still Angela Walsh! You’d have Bríd Stack, Briege Corkery, Rena Buckley, all the girls from the years gone by were just heroes and when I got the chance to come up and play with them, I was awestruck when I went into the dressing room, especially seeing Juliet Murphy tying her boots next to me.

It was unreal. What Angela’s done – she’s after having a child, getting married, and is still a top class footballer.

Q: What other sports have you played?

A: I dabbled in cross-country running and did a bit of Irish dancing. But my teacher gave me an ultimatum – Irish dancing or football training. And we all know how that turned out!

Q: Career highlight

A: Winning the club All-Ireland with Inch Rovers in 2010. Also, captaining the Cork minors to Munster and All-Ireland honours in 2011.

Q: One rule change you’d make to your sport?

A: I can’t think of any rule that needs to come in. The game is fine in my view.

Q: Biggest frustration with your sporting career or your sport?

A: Before Lidl came on board, the recognition that female players weren’t getting was frustrating. It’s not to that extent anymore because we are getting more recognition and the ambassadors are doing a great job.

Q: What do you do to relax?

A: When I have time off, I sit on the couch and chill with my dog! He’s a mix of a bichon frise and a shih tzu.

Q: Ultimate career goal?

A: To play in Croke Park, to get on the grass. I haven’t done that yet.

Q: Five tracks for your ideal dressing room/training run playlist?

A: Livin’ on a Prayer – Bon Jovi; Thunderstruck – AC/DC; LoveStoned/I think she knows - Justin Timberlake; Let me love you - Justin Bieber; Stitches - Shawn Mendes.