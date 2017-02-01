Home»Sport»GAA

Photo gallery: A selection of pictures from the Rebel Óg banquet

Wednesday, February 01, 2017

The annual awards banquet was hosted in the Clayton Silversprings Hotel, Cork last Saturday night, where Olympian Rob Heffernan was the special guest.

 

Photos by David Keane and John Tarrant

