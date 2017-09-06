Noel Connors: Derek McGrath exit would be a big blow

Noel Connors has known Derek McGrath long enough not to try and guilt-trip him, but the Passage man believes Waterford hurling will suffer should he step down.

McGrath, having concluded a fourth season in charge, will take time out to consider his future and Connors hopes he opts to remain on for 2018.

Asked if it would be a blow if his former De La Salle College teacher quits, the 27-year-old said: “Absolutely. I think everybody is well aware of what he’s done over the last four years, it’s been phenomenal. From where we were, formerly a team that were struggling, really, really struggling for form — and we certainly weren’t consistent as a team.

“But Derek has developed a team all the way down to the backroom staff. We probably would have had 15 or 16 good players, but that’s extended into fellas that aren’t even on the panel on match-day, so that’s a fair reflection of the development over the last four years.”

Connors knows McGrath is his own man and needs time and space to take stock.

“I think Derek’s philosophy is very much ‘live in the now.’

“I know it’s probably contradictory in some sense, but I think you have to enjoy it as well. The result didn’t go our way, but this is the one thing that is good about the GAA, it brings so many people together. There were the bones of 1,000 people at the hotel on Sunday night, that’s phenomenal when you think about the people who have come from outside of Ireland and travelled miles upon miles just to support Waterford. That’s what the GAA is all about.

“Winning is winning and hurling is hurling, but at the end of the day it’s all about what the GAA stands for and that’s about club, family, and being Irish.”

Michael Walsh’s future is also a subject for debate and Connors knows the importance of his counsel and experience. “Brick has been a phenomenal player for Waterford. He still has so much to offer. I would have always sat beside him on the bus, he’s always there for a great word of advice. Anything you ever need, he’s the first fella you could call. He’s phenomenal and he’s probably like a fine wine where’s he’s getting better with age. He certainly has a lot more to offer.”

Losing to a “phenomenal” Galway team on Sunday didn’t soften the blow for Connors. They knew what was coming their way too.

“Hurling is so chaotic at times. People talk about traditional 15 on 15 but the reality is, fellas are moving all over the place nowadays. It’s just the way the game has evolved. The traditionalists, they probably wouldn’t be too happy with that. It’s just the nature of it.

“Every inter-county player just wants to get on the ball and do their best. If that’s running back 50 yards to hook a fella, and being out of position, so be it. A game takes on a life of its own. If you’re confined and limited to think you’re going to be marking x, y and z, and he’s going to stay in corner forward for 70 minutes, I think you’re in dreamland.”