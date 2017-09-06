Niall Burke maturity earns reward

Niall Burke was disappointed. No point saying otherwise.

When Micheál Donoghue announced the Galway team last Friday evening, Johnny Glynn was named at left half-forward. The 6’4” man-mountain from Ardrahan was in, Burke was out.

To those outside of the camp, the news didn’t come as any real surprise given Burke’s poor showing against Tipperary and subsequent second-half withdrawal. Of course, we’re not privy to how well either motored between the first Sunday in August and the first week of September.

Chatting to Galway selector Francis Forde at the Citywest Hotel on Monday morning, he remarked that Burke was either going to react positively or negatively to his omission.

Thankfully from a Galway perspective, the Oranmore man wished Glynn well and settled with himself that he’d come off the bench and finish the job.

On 43 minutes, Burke was introduced for Glynn.

The 26-year-old wasn’t 30 seconds on the field when Conor Cooney drilled possession in front of him on the Hogan Stand side. As he went down over the sliotar, Burke was fouled by Shane Fives. Free Galway, which Canning converted to level matters.

Four minutes later, Burke collected a breaking ball in front of the Cusack Stand and split the posts with consummate ease to once again return Galway to level footing with their opponents.

A minute further on, Conor Whelan flicked possession to him and he duly added a second. Galway in front, they’d never again be caught.

“It was just a case of anyone coming on and continuing the work that had been done already,” says Burke of his contribution.

“Look, everyone wants to be playing from the start. You have to put that disappointment behind you as soon as possible because it’s a team game. It’s not about any one individual.

“At the end of the day, it’s more important that Galway won the All-Ireland. Way better having a smile on your face at the end of the match and the team winning. That’s what it’s all about.”

Drawing that early free off Fives certainly helped Burke to integrate himself into this All-Ireland final.

“I hit one from the sideline then, hoped for the best and luckily it went over. I’ve hit ones from there before — they’ve gone wide and people have been roaring at me — but that one went over.

“You never really know how it’s going to go. When you get an early few touches, it always settles you and gets you to the pace of the game.”

On 69 minutes and with Galway three to the good, the Galway sub rose above Tadhg de Búrca to fetch a Colm Callanan restart. The Waterford defender challenged illegally when Burke’s feet returned to the ground. Free Galway, Canning again on hand to further cement Burke’s impact.

“I love a good high ball coming down. It always brings a good roar from the crowd. There were a few other ones I dropped but that one I caught. There was a good buzz after it.

“At the end, it was just elation. To be finally on the right side of the result is a great feeling.”

Sunday was a pretty special day for the Oranmore-Maree club, what with he and Gearóid McInerney delivering such telling performances.

“Gearóid has had an absolutely fantastic year. I live with him in Oranmore. He works very hard on and off the pitch and deserves everything he gets,” says Burke.

“He has had to be patient. He didn’t play minor, he was on the U21 panel then. He just put his head down, worked hard, and he’s getting his rewards now.”

A mention, too, for another Oranmore man.

“Tony Keady put in a massive effort in our club. The first time we met him, he was training our schools team. We won two schools medals with Tony in Calasanctius in Oranmore. There was no doubt he was looking down on us.

“I know Pat (Malone) and Gerry (McInerney) from our club were very close to Tony. Hopefully, this will go a small way to help them get over their grief. It was great to see some of the Keady family on the pitch during the presentation and see them with a smile on their face.”