Motion to allow 18-year-olds play U21 could make Congress

Westmeath’s Mullingar Shamrocks are hoping their motion to allow all 18-year-olds play in the U21 inter-county hurling and U20 football championships will make the Clár of next month’s Congress.

Shamrocks seek to relax the minimum age limit for U21 hurling and U20 football so that those players who turn 18 during that year’s playing season are permitted to line out for their county at that level.

As of now, the minimum age for both U21 hurling and U20 football is “over 18 years”, meaning the player must have turned 18 before January 1 of the championship year.

Shamrocks' fear is if the proposal isn’t green-lighted those who turn 18 next year when minor becomes U17 will not be eligible for any inter-county championships in 2018.

However, it will be argued that the existence of U17 and U18 competitions this year has helped to address that situation and those who turn 18 in 2018 can still play U20 football in 2019 and 2020 and U21 hurling in 2019, ’20 and ’21.