Morris gets Nenagh over the line in Harty Cup

Tipperary All Ireland minor winner Jake Morris hit three extra time points as Nenagh CBS progressed to the last four of the Harty Cup at a breezy Cashel this afternoon.

Harty Cup Quarter Final

Nenagh CBS 0-20

De La Salle College 2-13 (AET)

De La Salle, inspired by captain Thomas Douglas, rallied from eight points behind to edge 2-11 to 0-16 in front on 55 minutes. Nenagh substitute Kevin McCarthy forced an additional twenty with a stoppage time equaliser.

Nenagh chose to play with the stiff breeze for the opening half and powered 0-9 to 0-1 ahead after sixteen minutes. Centre back Morris contributed three while Mark Daniels and Jerome Cahill added two each. A Douglas strike after 21 minutes left just five between them at the interval (0-11 to 1-3).

The Blues started the second period with white flags through corner forwards Ruairi Maher and Bryan McLoughney. Wind assisted Salle retaliated. Douglas brushed off three Nenagh defenders to find the net again on 35 minutes. Darragh Walsh put Dermot Dooley’s team a point clear before McCarthy pegged them back.

Scorers for Nenagh CBS: J Morris 0-6 (5fs); M Daniels 0-5 (4fs); J Cahill, B McLoughney, B Seymour 0-2 each; K McCarthy, E Power, R Maher 0-1 each.

Scorers for De La Salle College: T Douglas 2-4; H Ruddle Redmond (2fs), D Walsh 0-3 each; C Giles Doran, C Wadding, C Power 0-1 each.

Nenagh CBS: B Hogan (Kiladangan); C O'Brien (Portroe), D Molloy (Kiladangan), J Maloney (Portroe); C Morgan (Kilruane McDonaghs), J Morris (Nenagh Eire Og), C Kelly (Kiladangan); J Cahill (Kilruane McDonaghs), S Kirwan (Burgess); C McCarthy (Nenagh Eire Og); M Daniels (Silvermines), B Seymour (Kiladangan); R Maher (Silvermines), E Power (Silvermines), B McLoughney (Kiladangan)

Subs: K McCarthy (Toomevara) for Seymour (H-T); M O'Neill (Kilruane McDonaghs) for O'Brien (40); B Seymour for Maher (46); A O'Flaherty (Burgess) for Power (58); D Ryan (Silvermines) for Molloy (76); C O'Brien for Kirwan (80).

De La Salle College: S O'Brien (De La Salle); C Ryan (Roanmore), D Hogan (Ballygunner), S Kennedy (Ballygunner); J Troy (Ballygunner), S Flynn (De La Salle), T Foley (Ballygunner); C Giles Doran (De La Salle), D Walsh (Piltown); C Wadding (Roanmore), S Carton (De La Salle), M Hutchinson (Passage); D Finn (De La Salle), T Douglas (De La Salle), H Ruddle Redmond (Ballygunner).

Subs: K Hennessy (De La Salle) for Hutchinson (35); F Lawrence (Mooncoin) for Finn (59); R Croke (Mooncoin) for Carton (59); D Finn for Lawrence (60); S Carton for Croke (60); C Power for Finn (63).

Referee: D Fox (Clare)