Moate Community School and St. Peter’s College reach Leinster schools final

Closely fought semi-final ties in the Leinster Post Primary Schools Senior Football ‘A

Top Oil Leinster Post Primary Schools Senior Football ‘A’ semi-finals

Moate Community School 1-9 Good Counsel, New Ross 0-8

A well-taken goal in the 26th minute by outstanding corner forward Robert Forde proved to be the crucial score in a closely-fought Leinster semi-final played in ideal conditions for football yesterday afternoon in Stradbally.

The sides were tied at 0-3 apiece when Forde cleverly found the net. The Westmeath school led by 1-3 to 0-4 at the break.

There was very little between the sides in the second half, with substitute Ben Cox emerging as another Moate hero by scoring two late points.

Scorers, Moate CS: R Forde 1-2 (0-1f), S Pettit 0-4 (1f, 1‘45’), B Cox 0-2, D Heavin 0-1.

Good Counsel: J Myler 0-4 (4f), D Kehoe, E Porter (f), E Cummins and S Wall 0-1 each.

Moate Community School: J Nugent; C Parker, L Gavin Mangan, D Mullins; K Hartnett, R Aspell, K Kelly; P Gorman, S Clinton; H Cornally, D Heavin, S Farrell; S Pettit, D Fleming, R Forde. Subs: L O’Neill for Hartnett (48), B Cox for O’Neill (b/c, 49), J Bradbury Hughes for Aspell (54), C Byrne for Clinton (inj., 60).

Good Counsel, New Ross: F Slattery; C O’ Connor, D O’ Connor, E O’Sullivan; D Kehoe, E Porter, G Sheehan; T Ryan, D Lyons; E Cummins, J Myler, R Hennessy; S Wall, L Sinnott, O Knox. Subs: E Coakley for Myler (inj. 16), J Myler for Coakley (19), S Nolan for Ryan (41), E Coakley for Cummins (57).

Referee: B Hickey (Kildare).

St. Peter’s College (Wexford) 0-13 Wicklow Schools 1-8

NINE first half points had a huge bearing on this result as St. Peter’s College fashioned a hugely impressive two point victory over Wicklow Schools in this hard fought Leinster Colleges ‘A’ senior football championship semi-final at St. Patrick’s Park, Enniscorthy, yesterday afternoon.

The Wexford College had battled impressively through the opening thirty minutes after three points inside the opening ten minutes through Cathal Devereux, free, Rory O’Connor and a Barry O’Connor free, had settled the side. Having added a further Devereux pointed free it left the Garden County boys waiting until the fifteenth minute for their opening score a Conor Byrne pointed free leaving it 0-4 to 0-1.

Barry and Rory O’Connor added further points to stretch their sides lead leaving them to go in with a 0-9 to 0-3 interval lead, the Wicklow boys responding with points through Cathal Kelleher and a Mark Jackson free.

It was a mountain to climb for Wicklow on the resumption but they stepped up their game, reducing the deficit to 0-9 to 0-6 after forty-two points through points from Cathal Kelleher, Mark Jackson free and Mark Barrett. However Peter’s regained their grip in midfield through fine football from Rory O’Connor striking back for two Cathal Devereux points, one free, helping them regain the initiative.

St. Peter’s still led 0-13 to 0-8 as the game entered the fourth minute of additional leaving Luke Evans gpal just a consolation score as the Wexford side set up a final meeting with Moate.

St. Peter’s College: C Devereux (4f) 0-6; B O’Connor (2f) 0-3; R O’Connor 0-2; D O’Keeffe, B Moore 0-1 each.

Wicklow Schools: L Evans 1-1; C Kelleher, M Jackson (2f) 0-2 each; M Barrett, C Byrne (f), R Coogan 0-1 each.

St. Peter’s College: R Ryan; E O’Leary, B Maddock, D O’Keeffe; Q Saunders, C Firman, F O’Driscoll; B Deeney, R O’Connor; D Gouldson, B Moore, P Barry; D Lyne, B O’Connor, C Devereux. Subs: M Codd for O’Driscoll; J Devereux for Gouldson; K Firman for Devereux.

Wicklow Schools: M Jackson; C Lee, T Maher, J Kavanagh; J McCall, T Kearns, D Fitzgerald; M Barrett, J Mockler; R Coogan, C Byrne, S Gregory; C Connolly, C Kelleher, L Evans. Subs: L Miley for Connolly; R Ward for Miley; E McTgue for Mockler.

Refere: J Hickey (Carlow).