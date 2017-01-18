Moate Community School and St. Peter’s College reach Leinster schools final

Closely fought semi-final ties in the Leinster Post Primary Schools Senior Football ‘A
Top Oil Leinster Post Primary Schools Senior Football ‘A’ semi-finals
Moate Community School 1-9 Good Counsel, New Ross 0-8
A well-taken goal in the 26th minute by outstanding corner forward Robert Forde proved to be the crucial score in a closely-fought Leinster semi-final played in ideal conditions for football yesterday afternoon in Stradbally.
The sides were tied at 0-3 apiece when Forde cleverly found the net. The Westmeath school led by 1-3 to 0-4 at the break.
There was very little between the sides in the second half, with substitute Ben Cox emerging as another Moate hero by scoring two late points.
Scorers, Moate CS: R Forde 1-2 (0-1f), S Pettit 0-4 (1f, 1‘45’), B Cox 0-2, D Heavin 0-1.
Good Counsel: J Myler 0-4 (4f), D Kehoe, E Porter (f), E Cummins and S Wall 0-1 each.
Moate Community School: J Nugent; C Parker, L Gavin Mangan, D Mullins; K Hartnett, R Aspell, K Kelly; P Gorman, S Clinton; H Cornally, D Heavin, S Farrell; S Pettit, D Fleming, R Forde. Subs: L O’Neill for Hartnett (48), B Cox for O’Neill (b/c, 49), J Bradbury Hughes for Aspell (54), C Byrne for Clinton (inj., 60).
Good Counsel, New Ross: F Slattery; C O’ Connor, D O’ Connor, E O’Sullivan; D Kehoe, E Porter, G Sheehan; T Ryan, D Lyons; E Cummins, J Myler, R Hennessy; S Wall, L Sinnott, O Knox. Subs: E Coakley for Myler (inj. 16), J Myler for Coakley (19), S Nolan for Ryan (41), E Coakley for Cummins (57).
Referee: B Hickey (Kildare).
St. Peter’s College (Wexford) 0-13 Wicklow Schools 1-8
NINE first half points had a huge bearing on this result as St. Peter’s College fashioned a hugely impressive two point victory over Wicklow Schools in this hard fought Leinster Colleges ‘A’ senior football championship semi-final at St. Patrick’s Park, Enniscorthy, yesterday afternoon.
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved