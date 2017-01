IT Sligo overcome red card to progress in Sigerson

14-man IT Sligo advanced to the Sigerson Cup first round with victory over GMIT at Tuam.

Sigerson Cup

IT Sligo 3-13 GMIT 2-7

James Shaughnessy scored 1-6 and despite Philip Neilan’s dismissal for two yellow cards after 28 minutes, IT Sligo had too much.

IT Sligo led 2-5 to 1-6 at half-time, Shaughnessy and Bryan Walsh scored their goals, but Joseph Donnellan kept GMIT competitive.

Donnellan scored his second goal after half-time, but backed by the wind, and a Jamie Brennan goal, IT Sligo went through.

Scorers for IT Sligo: J Shaughnessy 1-6 (4f), B Walsh 1-1, J Brennan 1-0, D Cafferkey 0-1 (1f), K McBrearty 0-1, R Smyth 0-1, R Connolly 0-1, R Gorman 0-1, C McGettigan 0-1.

Scorers for GMIT: J Donnellan 2-2 (1f), C Donohue 0-2 (1f), K Mannion 0-1, C Donnellan 0-1, J Reilly 0-1.

IT Sligo: D Cafferkey (Sligo); R Gallagher (Donegal), D McConnon (Sligo), P Neilan (Roscommon); R Gorman (Westmeath), E McGrath (Donegal), C McGettigan (Donegal); R Connolly (Sligo), K McBrearty (Donegal); A McClean (Donegal), R Smyth (Longford), J Brennan (Donegal); B Walsh (Mayo), J Shaughnessy (Mayo), E B Gallagher (Donegal).

Subs: Colm Reape (Mayo) for Walsh (half-time), J O’Reilly (Sligo) for Smyth (37, black card), D McGovern (Leitrim) for McBrearty (50).

GMIT: C Nolan (Galway); K Mannion (Galway), C Reilly (Galway), A Commins (Galway); J Kinahan (Offaly), J Downes (Galway), J Kelly (Mayo); A Moran (Mayo), B Raftery (Corofin); C Donohue (Offaly), E Brannigan (Galway), J Reilly (Mayo); C Donnellan (Galway), M Shaughnessy (Galway), J Donnellan (Galway).

Subs: J Coen (Galway) for Shaughnessy (21), A Molloy (Galway) for Mannion (46), D Brennan (Galway) for Coen (52).

Referee: Garry Owen McMahon (Dublin).