Why Cork’s hurling fortunes are improving

The Cork Rebel Óg games development administrator responsible for overseeing hurling squads believes a system based in regions has been key in improving fortunes.

At the weekend, Cork’s U15 sides won the Carrigdhoun Munster hurling competition at A and B level while there were B-level win for U14 and U16 sides in their competitions.

Coupled with Cork winning the All-Ireland U17 title and with the minors taking on Galway this Sunday in their final, the county is reaping the rewards of the development squad system. Seán Crowley, the GDA who liaises with the various underage coaches, feels Cork are benefiting from casting a wide net.

“Things have gone well for the last few years,” he says.

“The main thing was that we were clear that it would take time for it come through at minor and U21 and beyond. This year’s minors won the Tony Forristal [U14] and that was the start of it, really.

“This year’s U14s were only really brought together at county level a few weeks ago, we had two other teams up the country playing Christy Ring counties.

“The players had been kept in their regions because we wanted to make sure nobody was missed.

“That system is a lot better than the old divisional way, when you might have had Imokilly beating Carrigdhoun well and there might have been politics at play. Now you have City, East, North and West and there’s a good spread.

“It’s important to keep it going, I think the minor changing to U17 should help as we are well organised from U13 up and should be able to turn out good minor teams.

Elsewhere, county SFC champions Carbery Rangers have received a bye to the quarter-finals of year’s competition.

Kiskeam’s reward for beating Carbery is a round 4 clash with Nemo Rangers while Valley Rovers go up against Avondhu.

Cork SFC round 4: UCC v Clyda Rovers, Nemo Rangers v Kiskeam, Valley Rovers v Avondhu, Ballincollig v Carrigaline, Bishopstown/St Finbarr’s v CIT; byes to quarter-final for Carbery Rangers, Castlehaven and Duhallow.

Meanwhile, Muskerry are appealing their expulsion from the Cork SHC to the DRA.

With a date unable to be agreed for their clash with Erin’s Own, Muskerry could not fulfil the fixture on the date set by the board and Erin’s Own were deemed winners by the county board.

Muskerry subsequently appealed to the county board and then the Munster Council.