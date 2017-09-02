Tearing up the script in search of Liam MacCarthy

My speech went ok but the spontaneity of it probably framed it to be more natural and rare than I ever expected it could be, writes Anthony Daly.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
Related Articles
Watch: Meet some Waterford fans who made huge effort ahead of the All-Ireland final
Does Galway city really care about the hurling final? Why would it?
Waterford build-up: ‘Come hell or high water I’ll be there’
Galway build-up: ‘There’s something stirring out west’
More in this Section
Galway’s fusillade of arrows can make their mark
The big interview: The price of being Derek McGrath
Less from Joe Canning is more for Galway
Ten things you’ll hear around Croke Park
Breaking Stories
Ross Barkley denies undergoing medical at Chelsea
Josh Magennis: 'Stand out' Northern Ireland squad wants to make history
Felipe Massa fastest in rain affected final practice ahead of Italian grand prix
Lifestyle
How TV shows are giving us travel inspiration
‘Judge me on my food’ says Danni Barry - Ireland's only Michelin star female chef
Watch: There's a buzz in Ballyvourney with the success of a new beekeeping co-operative
Titanic Beneath exhibition recreates sight of doomed ship on sea bed
More From The Irish Examiner