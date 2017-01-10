Home»Sport»GAA»Hurling

Stephen McDonnell taking lessons from early Kerry flurry

Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Denis Hurley

Cork hurling captain Stephen McDonnell is placing the emphasis on performance as the Rebels gear up for the start of the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A. 

On Sunday, Kieran Kingston’s side began their Co-op Stores Munster SHL campaign with a 13-point win over Kerry in Mallow, 1-28 to 0-18, having fallen behind early in the second half. And McDonnell was glad to have set a marker.

“It’s about gearing up for the league, but the key thing is the performance,” he said.

“You do what you can, go out and play to your own ability, stay in the game. It was our first game of the year, it was their first game of the year, they were going to come down and give it to us.

READ NEXT Why Cheltenham is the most special horse racing event in the world

“We have to keep the performances going, and generally what happens is that if you perform, you’ll win. That’s what we’re trying to do, we’re not really concerned with winning but we’re trying to get good performances. They tend to go hand in hand.”

Cork conceded 14 first-half points but McDonnell felt that it was a slightly misleading statistic.

“It was mainly frees, we conceded ten in the first half and half of them weren’t even frees, so it’s not really a worry at all,” he said.

“In fact, it’s a good thing because it’s after highlighting that we’ll need to be a bit sharper in the tackle and be more disciplined.

“We’ll take that forward now and learn from it. We’re looking forward to the Limerick game (Sunday) and taking lessons from this game.

“There are lads after coming in, they’re very honest and that brings us a new energy as well. We can learn from them just as much as they can learn off us. The mood is all good.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS hurling, gaa, cork, kerry

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Paudie Butler slams Sunday Game pundits’ ‘dehumanising’ approach

Cork response pleases Kieran Kingston

Limerick rebound to see off experimental Waterford

Cork outplayed as UCC finally get their hands on Canon O’Brien Cup


Breaking Stories

Antrim goalie produced this brilliant point-blank save in the Walsh Cup

Leeds survive major scare against League Two side

Martin O’Neill didn’t include Messi or Ronaldo in his three votes for World Player of the Year

Dublin club football team require players to sign a contract with 17 rules

Lifestyle

Worth the wait for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ glitz

Change of direction, but Ricky not predicting a riot for Kaiser Chiefs

Bone can be a boon for some

Appliance of science: Does chicken soup really cure a cold?

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, January 07, 2017

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 