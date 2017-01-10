Stephen McDonnell taking lessons from early Kerry flurry

Cork hurling captain Stephen McDonnell is placing the emphasis on performance as the Rebels gear up for the start of the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A.

On Sunday, Kieran Kingston’s side began their Co-op Stores Munster SHL campaign with a 13-point win over Kerry in Mallow, 1-28 to 0-18, having fallen behind early in the second half. And McDonnell was glad to have set a marker.

“It’s about gearing up for the league, but the key thing is the performance,” he said.

“You do what you can, go out and play to your own ability, stay in the game. It was our first game of the year, it was their first game of the year, they were going to come down and give it to us.

“We have to keep the performances going, and generally what happens is that if you perform, you’ll win. That’s what we’re trying to do, we’re not really concerned with winning but we’re trying to get good performances. They tend to go hand in hand.”

Cork conceded 14 first-half points but McDonnell felt that it was a slightly misleading statistic.

“It was mainly frees, we conceded ten in the first half and half of them weren’t even frees, so it’s not really a worry at all,” he said.

“In fact, it’s a good thing because it’s after highlighting that we’ll need to be a bit sharper in the tackle and be more disciplined.

“We’ll take that forward now and learn from it. We’re looking forward to the Limerick game (Sunday) and taking lessons from this game.

“There are lads after coming in, they’re very honest and that brings us a new energy as well. We can learn from them just as much as they can learn off us. The mood is all good.”