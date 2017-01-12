Rory Scannell making the most of his opportunity

It says plenty about Rory Scannell’s form this season and his immense contribution to Munster’s run of form that he has kept his place in the centre ahead of Springbok Jaco Taute and Francis Saili, an All Black.

The 23-year-old Dolphin man has allied deft footwork and a fearless disposition in both attack and defence to a natural, left footed kicking game that has made him an invaluable midfield partner to out-half Tyler Bleyendaal.

Scannell has been brave almost to a fault and has carried the scars of battle over the past two weeks, to such a degree that he jokes: “I’d say the girlfriend is not too happy, it’s two in two weeks now, getting a bit haggard!”

Undaunted, he says he and his equally brother, hooker Niall, are “trying our best to outdo each other every week. He had another try as well at the weekend, he is catching me. We played a lot together in school and with Dolphin and now it is great to be playing European Cup games together.”

Rory’s educated left foot that he honed at PBC and Dolphin has become increasingly influential and gained acres of territory for the side. And it’s not doing any harm that the presence of Saili and Taute, among others, is keeping him completely focused on the job.

“We have Francis (Saili) coming back, every week there are a few great players who are not even making our 23, but I think that is making us better as a team,” he says. “Everyone knows that when they are given a shot, they have to perform or the next guy will come in and do a job. Francis and Jaco are internationals and I have learned a lot from them.

“Last season was very exciting playing with Frankie because he is such an attacking threat and he has that flair where he can just open up a game. Jaco would be slightly different. He is a defensive leader in our squad now and I have learned a lot defending inside him. It is great having them both back fit and we can chop and change the combinations which is good. I suppose it is strange that I am getting in there but it is great and I think I have developed playing alongside both.”

That point is well made by Scannell’s participation in the Irish camp at Carton House in November and his selection as “the 24th man” for the game against Australia.

“That was another great experience, getting in to train with top class internationals,” he says. “Being 24th man was great. I didn’t think I was going to be near the match day squad but it was great to warm-up with the team, get a feel for what it is like.

“I had a chat with Joe Schmidt during the week of the Australia game. I asked: ‘what areas are you looking for me to improve on’ and he said just keep doing what I am doing, the catch and pass, the kicking, just keep improving them.”

Playing week in, week out, with players of the quality of Taute and Saili is clearly a big help in that regard. And then there’s the man directly inside filling what used to be his favoured number 10 jersey. But that’s also to Rory’s liking.

“Tyler has a great eye for the game,” he enthuses. “I suppose you find that a lot with New Zealanders, they just have great vision. We try our best to feed information to him because it can be hard at times at 10 to see where the space is. He is very calm on the pitch which is great if you go behind or need a score. He doesn’t get frantic and panic.

“And I love the defence we’re playing this year. We one of the best defence stats in the PRO12. I’ve played a lot with Tyler and Keats (Ian Keatley) as well so whatever midfield combination we’ve had, we’re all pretty comfortable.”

Will all that prove enough for a crucial win over Glasgow in Scotstoun on Saturday?

“We’ve got two wins over them this season already so they are itching to get one over on us and we’re under no illusions that it is going to be a physical and tough game,” says Scannell.

“They have some quality internationals all around the park. When they get going forward they have a great backline to unleash as well so I really don’t see any weaknesses in their team.”