Kilkenny GAA chiefs have slammed “draconian rates” that could spell the end of their pursuit of big games and the staging of concerts in Nowlan Park.

The county GAA grounds has the biggest seating capacity of any venue in Leinster outside of Croke Park, but this could now work against the board under the new rates assessment scheme.

Officials will launch an appeal against the original assessment of rates for the venue on the basis that the local economy — and not just GAA coffers — would suffer if Kilkenny cannot achieve maximise usage of the venue. The Kilkenny approach may be adopted nationwide, as counties question new rate charges.

In his annual report delivered to Kilkenny GAA convention last night in the O’Loughlin Gaels centre, board secretary Jimmy Walsh termed as “draconian” the rates assessment on Nowlan Park.

“A dark shadow has been cast over the long-term liquidity of the accounts with the new valuation figures for county grounds, [which are] based mainly on seating capacity,” said Walsh.

“With spectator comfort being a driver in Nowlan Park, the new rates will be draconian if implemented. Currently, two separate areas are being pursued to seek a change: To get relief under the act 2001 Valuation and to lodge an appeal of the new valuation with the tribunal that commences dealing with appeals in January. If both fail, it could affect seeking big games and the occasional concert,” said the Windgap official, adding that such scenarios would impact negatively on the local economy.

Walsh said the board worked “on a financial knife edge” from year to year. Accounts show the board has turned a profit annually for the past decade and more, but a bad run in the National League or poor returns from local championships could plunge it into difficulty.

Bob Dylan, Rod Stewart, Paul Simon, Andrea Bocelli and others were among the big acts who played Nowlan Park and helped attract hundreds of thousands of music followers to Kilkenny City, but Mr Walsh suggested this could now be a thing of the past.

In a rather offbeat expression of appreciation, Mr Walsh extended gratitude to Prince Charles for his help in promoting the ‘Kilkenny Brand’ during the past year.

“The goal scored by Prince Charles on the pitch in the Castle saw the Kilkenny name travel around the globe,” he said with a smile.

He made the remark after pointing out that the GAA is a major contributor to the ‘Kilkenny Brand’ through the exploits of hurling teams, along with Nowlan Park being a well-known concert venue, and a potential Rugby World Cup venue, too.