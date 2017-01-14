Home»Sport»GAA»Hurling

Kieran Kingston rings the changes for Limerick meeting

Saturday, January 14, 2017
By John Fogarty
GAA Correspondent

Kieran Kingston has made wholesale changes from the team that beat Kerry for tomorrow’s Co-op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League clash with Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds.

There are just six survivors from the opening game with seasoned campaigners Anthony Nash and Pa Horgan among those set to open their 2017 campaign in Limerick and the likes of Seamus Harnedy and Damien Cahalane making way.

Mark Collins, who had been named to start against Tipperary during the week only to be replaced by Brian O’Driscoll, has again be announced in the starting 15 for tomorrow’s McGrath Cup clash against Kerry in Mallow in an otherwise unchanged side.

Niall Coakley is again selected following his two goals in Templetuohy as Peadar Healy makes four changes.

Peter Crowley will captain Kerry tomorrow in the absence of Dr Crokes players, the club not having decided as of yet their nomination for the honour this year. Éamonn Fitzmaurice has named a strong side after U21 manager Jack O’Connor led his team to victory over Tipperary in Tralee last weekend.

Former U21 Jack Savage is given a chance to impress between Barry John Keane and James O’Donoghue in the full-forward line while Tadhg Morley is given a chance to impress in midfield alongside David Moran.

Ballydonoghue’s Jason Foley, Dingle’s Tom O’Sullivan and Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht) are retained from the team that beat Tipperary and Conor Geaney has been named on the bench.

Meanwhile, Dinny Cahill could be about to join the Cavan hurling management team as they hope to compete in this year’s Lory Meagher Cup competition.

CORK (SH v Limerick):

A. Nash (Kanturk); C. Spillane (Castlelyons), S. McDonnell (Glen Rovers), D. Griffin (Carrigaline); C. O’Leary (Valley Rovers); L. McLoughlin (Kanturk), M. Coleman (Blarney); D. Keaney (Sarsfields), D. Fitzgibbon (Charleville); B. Cooper (Youghal), L. Meade (Newcestown), S. Kingston (Douglas); A. Cadogan (Douglas), P. Horgan (Glen Rovers), M. Cahalane (Bandon). Subs: P. Collins (Ballinhassig), J. Sheehan (Erins Own), C. Murphy (Mallow), D. Brosnan (Glen Rovers), R. O’Flynn (Erins Own), M. O’Halloran (Blackrock), S O’Keeffe (Blackrock).

CORK (SF v Kerry ):

K. O’Halloran (Bishopstown); M. Shields (St Finbarrs), T. Clancy (Clonakilty), J. McLoughlin (Kanturk); S. Cronin (Nemo Rangers), C. Dorman (Bishopstown), M. Taylor (Mallow); I. Maguire (St Finbarr’s), R. Deane (Bantry Blues); S. Powter (Douglas), M. Collins (Castlehaven), B. O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh); N. Coakley (St Judes), P. Kelleher (Kilmichael), K. Davis (O’Donovan Rossa). Subs: R. Price (O’Donovan Rossa), K. Histon (Cobh), D. O’Driscoll (Clann na nGael), P. de Roiste (Fermoy), R. O’Toole (Eire Óg), A. O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), K. Crowley (Millstreet).

LIMERICK (SH v Cork):

B. Hennessy; T. Condon, R. English, S. O’Brien; D. Morrissey, B. O’Connell, S. Cahill; D. O’Donovan, P. Ryan; R. Lynch, A. Dempsey, R. Hanley; C. Ryan, B. Nash, K. O’Brien.

KERRY (SF v Cork):

B. Kelly (Legion); J. Foley (Ballydonoghue), M. Griffin (St Michael’s/Foilmore), K. Young (Renard); B. Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), P. Crowley (c, Laune Rangers), T. O’Sullivan (Dingle); D. Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys), T. Morley (Templenoe); J. Lyne (Legion), M. Geaney (Dingle), D. Walsh (Cromane); B.J. Keane (Kerins O’Rahillys), J. Savage (Kerins O’Rahillys), J. O’Donoghue (Legion). Subs: B. Kealy (Kilcummin), B. O’Sullivan (Valentia), G. Crowley (Templenoe), K. McCarthy (Kilcummin), J. Barry (Na Gaeil), R. Shanahan (Austin Stacks), A. Spillane (Templenoe), C. Geaney (Dingle), D. Daly (St Mary’s), C. Keane (Legion).

KERRY (SH v Clare):

M. Stackpoole (Lixnaw); S. Weir (Crotta O’Neills), R. Horgan (St Brendan’s), B. Murphy (Causeway); J. Buckley (Lixnaw), P. Kelly (Clarecastle), D. Dineen (St Brendan’s); P. O’Connor (Kilmoyley), T. Casey (Causeway); M. O’Leary (Abbeydorney), D. Collins (c, Kilmoyley), M. Boyle (Ballyduff); J. Egan (St Brendan’s), S. Nolan (Crotta O’Neills), J. Conway (do). Subs: A. McCabe (Kilmoyley), B. Lyons (Causeway), J. O’Connor (Abbeydorney), T. O’Connor (Crotta O’Neills), P. Boyle (Ballyduff), J. Godley (Kilmoyley), F. Horgan (St Brendan’s), P. Lucid (Ballyheigue), J. Griffin (Lixnaw), S. Nolan (Kilmoyley), J. Brick (Kilmoyley).

LIMERICK (SF v Waterford):

D O’Sullivan; D Daly, J McCarthy, S O’Dea; P Whyte, I Corbett, P Hannon; D Treacy, D Ward; P Nash, G Collins, D Neville; S McSweeney, S O’Carroll, J Lee.

TYRONE (SF v UUJ):

M. O’Neill; P. Hampsey, J. McMahon, C. McCarron; R. McNabb, T. McCann, J. Monroe; C. Cavanagh, P. McNulty; P. Harte, N. Sludden, C. McCullagh; L. Brennan, N. McKenna, R. McHugh.

ROSCOMMON (SF v NUIG):

M. Miley; D. Murray, T. Featherston, S. McDermott; J. McManus, N. Daly, C. Devaney; K. Higgins, C. Shine; S. Killoran, N. Kilroy, F. Cregg; D. Smith, K. Kilcline, C. Connolly.

