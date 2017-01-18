Kieran Kingston: Realistic Cork not fooled by ‘false’ Limerick game

Cork hurling manager Kieran Kingston has several experienced players still on the injured list, with the national league looming.

Kingston’s charges had an impressive 21-point victory over Limerick last Sunday in the Munster Senior Hurling League and face Waterford this evening (7.30pm) in the same competition, but several key players are a couple of weeks away from returning to action.

“Seamus Harnedy has an issue with his AC joint and has another couple of weeks to go before he’s back,” said Kingston, “Paul Haughney has probably three weeks to go, and it’s the same for Damien Cahalane.

“Killian Burke will be out another couple of weeks, he has a fractured thumb. Mark Ellis should be back at the weekend and Conor O’Sullivan is back training now.

“Luke O’Farrell has a couple of weeks before he’s ready, but Michael Cahalane is OK for tonight, as is Conor Lehane.

“That’s why we’ve a panel and some changes are enforced, so there are opportunities for lads to get some experience at this level. The players who are getting game time, it’s up to them to take advantage of that over the course of the Munster Senior Hurling League.”

Kingston was happy with Sunday’s win but described the game as “very false”. He said: “We’ve got to be realistic here, it’s only the second week of January. Limerick made 13 changes from the previous weekend’s game against Waterford.

“When we got the few goals last Sunday the game kind of petered out a bit, and it was very false. That’s the bottom line. Limerick were eight points down against Waterford and won by seven but I’m sure they weren’t getting carried away after that.

“It was good to see some of our lads getting goals, of course it was, particularly the younger players, but there’s that caveat all the time — it’s January and the teams aren’t always at full strength.

“We’re completely realistic about where we are, the amount of work that we have to do. We’ve stressed all the time that this is a process, and that still holds true, obviously. We had a very young team out last Sunday so we’d be happy with the result from that point of view.

“We’re very happy with what the lads are giving us in training, they’re putting in a huge effort and we can’t ask for any more than that. All we can influence is our own controllables, which is what we’re trying to do.”

Kingston pointed to areas where Cork could improve: “Some of our basic skills, the execution of those would have to improve, even allowing for the time of year. We wouldn’t have been happy with some of that last weekend.”

He said he was also concerned about conceding 20 scores “in a game we dominated” and added that Limerick “got a lot of scores from frees which were unnecessary, but we’ll be trying to iron those out”.

“But overall it’s a process, as I say.”

Meanwhile, Munster Council chiefs have confirmed that the Gaelic Grounds will host a Limerick v Kerry double-header on Sunday.

The counties clash in the McGrath Cup final at 3pm with the Co-Op Superstores.ie Munster Hurling League clash timed for a 1pm start.

CLARE (MSHL v Limerick):

D Tuohy; S McNamara, C Dillon, S Morey; D Fitzgerald, C Galvin, J Shanahan; D Reidy, S Golden; J Conlon, C Malone, P Duggan; C O’Connell, A Shanagher, A Cunningham.

CORK (MSHL v Waterford):

A Nash (Kanturk); J Sheehan (Erin’s Own), C Spillane (Castlelyons), S O’Donoghue (Inniscarra); C O’Leary (Valley Rovers), L McLoughlin (Kanturk), C Joyce (Na Piarsaigh); C Murphy (Mallow), D Kearney (Sarsfields); D Brosnan (Glen Rovers), L Meade (Newcestown), M O’Halloran (Blackrock); M Cahalane (Bandon), P Horgan (Glen Rovers), R O’Flynn (Erin’s Own).

Subs:

P Collins (Ballinhassig), S McDonnell (Glen Rovers), D Griffin (Carrigaline), C Walsh (St Finbarr’s), M Coleman (Blarney), B Hennessey (St Finbarr’s), D Fitzgibbon (Charleville), S Kingston (Douglas), A Cadogan (Douglas), C Lehane (Midleton), S O’Keeffe (Blackrock).

LIMERICK (MSHL v CLARE):

N Quiad (Effin); S Cahill (Tournafulla), R McCarthy (Blackrock), M Casey (Na Piarsaigh); D Byrnes (Patrickswell)(Captain), D Hannon (Adare), G O’Mahony (Kilmallock); J Fitzgibbon (Adare), J Ryan; G Hegarty (St Patrick’s), C Lynch (Patrickswell), A La Touche Cosgrave (Monaleen); G Mulcahy (Kilmallock), B Nash (South Liberties), S Tobin (Murroe/Boher).

Subs:

D McCarthy (Glenroe), S Hickey (Murroe/Boher), S O’Brien (Patrickswel), L Lyons (Monaleen), D O’Donovan (Doon), P Browne (Bruff), D Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh), R Lynch (Na Piarsaigh), K Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), T Morrissey (Ahane), K O’Brien (Patrickswell).