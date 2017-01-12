Home»Sport»GAA»Hurling

Holders Dublin get second victory

Thursday, January 12, 2017
Rónán Mac Lochlainn

Dublin 2-26 UCD 0-21: Holders Dublin completed their second successive Walsh Cup win, beating UCD at Parnell Park last night. 

With a stiff breeze at their backs, UCD opened brightly through points by Oisin O’Rorke and DJ Foran before Donal Burke opened Dublin’s account.

Despite the students adding two further points through the impressive Foran, Dublin assumed control around midfield through Ben Quinn with Burke. Points from Burke, Caolan Conway and Chris Crummey helped the hosts to a 1-15 to 0-11 interval lead, Cian O’Sullivan goaling in the 32nd minute. Burke hit a 65th-minute penalty to complete the win.

Scorers for Dublin:

D Burke (1-10, 1-0 pen, 6 frees); C O’Sullivan (1-1); N McMorrow, B Quinn, C Conway, A Quinn (0-3 each); C Crummey, F Mac Gib, F Whitely (0-1 each).

UCD:

DJ Foran (0-11, 8 frees); O O’Rorke (0-4, 1 ’65); P Guinan, D Dolan (0-2 each); C Mac Gabhann, C Keane (0-1 each).

DUBLIN:

G Maguire; P Smyth, S Barrett, M McCaffrey; S McGrath, C Crummey, C Dowling; C Conway, B Quinn; C Burke, N McMorrow, F Mac Gib; C O’Sullivan, D Burke, A Quinn.

Subs:

C Robinson for McCaffrey, M Kavanagh for Dowling, F Whitely for C Burke and A Moore for O’Sullivan (all half-time), S Ó Riain for Conway (57), C Maher for A Quinn (63), T Connolly for D Burke (66), J McGuirk for McMorrow (68), F Ó Riain Broin for B Quinn (71).

UCD:

D Hughes; E Hayden, P Hannon, R Dwan; H Lalor, T de Búrca, C Mac Gabhann; L Scanlon, B Quigley; DJ Foran, D Dolan, P Guinan; M Brennan, O O’Rorke, JJ Ryan.

Subs:

R McEvoy for Ryan and T Phelan for Dwan (half-time), C Keane for Brennan (44), M Cronin for de Búrca (46), J Houlihan for Lalor (62), J Power for Foran (64).

Referee:

Kevin Brady (Louth)

Meet the group reviving the fine art of conversation

Zero Waste movement aims to reduce household waste

A question of taste - Jen Coppinger

No Disco for a new generation

