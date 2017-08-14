GAA Show: Derek McGrath keeps his promise but clouds gather ahead of final

A marvellous day for Waterford was marred by doubts over All-Ireland final participation hanging over both Gleesons.

Conor Gleeson is almost certain to miss the decider with Galway after his red card for striking out at Patrick Horgan in yesterday's semi-final.

And the Irish Examiner's Michael Moynihan believes Austin Gleeson will also be banned for interfering with the helmet of Luke Meade.

"Because of the way the GAA's disciplinary machinary operates who knows?

"But to me there is a case to answer. I think it's unfortunate for Gleeson that he made it such an obvious and overt act."

We also hear from disappointed Cork duo - manager Kieran Kingston and selector Pat Hartnett.

And Waterford manager Derek McGrath describes the promise he made to star defender Tadhg de Búrca - suspended for the semi-final - that Waterford would make the decider.

And we treat you to a slice of commentary from WLR’S Kieran O’Connor as 'Ozzie' - "the Messi of Waterford" - scores the magical solo goal that killed off Cork's challenge.

