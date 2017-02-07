Home»Sport»GAA»Hurling

Cian Dillon: Difficult task telling Davy Fitzgerald players wanted him out

Tuesday, February 07, 2017
By John Fogarty
GAA Correspondent

Cian Dillon has spoken about relaying the difficult news to Davy Fitzgerald last September that a number of Clare players wanted a change of management. 

Fitzgerald had all but decided to step down but his mind was made up when some of the squad expressed a wish for a new figurehead. As indicated by Dillon and Fitzgerald’s warm exchanges at Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League launch, the split has been amicable.

But Dillion admitted it was a testing time for all involved. “As joint-captain under him, it definitely was. It had been pre-empted before that because he knew what the story was and he had been constantly talking to us. Then when we were chatting, it was just a case of him being resigned to the fact anyway. He’d pretty much said it to us in the dressing room in July and there wasn’t much difference in his mindset so it was just a case of ‘that’s it’ and let’s move on for both parties.”

As Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor make their league bow as joint managers in Cork this Saturday, Dillon has praised the way they go about their business. “Their working relationship is incredible. They’re highly influential businessmen as well so how they get the time to do it and their level of efficiency is something you’d have to admire. Their level of detail and planning is incredible and that feeds into the players. But mainly it’s their appetite for success. They’ve had a lot of years at U21 level and they’ve achieved a huge amount, something that hasn’t been done in Clare in the past. They’ve got serious hunger to bring that forward onto senior level.”

A change in style has also been encouraged by the pair. “I think the new managers are emphasising different things. They focus on certain aspects. They’re big on making sure our skill level is as high as it can be and transferring that to game situations. That in itself is definitely one change I can spot. We’re looking to hurl off the cuff, express ourselves, play with that freedom and do what’s natural.”

All our sport podcasts can now be found on Soundcloud and iTunes under the PaperTalk banner.

SUBSCRIBE ON iTUNES for regular GAA, soccer, rugby shows and more.

Or view our show selection on SOUNDCLOUD

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS hurling, gaa, clare

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Cool Tony Kelly heads off St Thomas' resurgence

Kilkenny deal with Galway fightback to claim 20th Walsh Cup title

Three players with points to prove

Ballyea’s Kelly faces tough balancing act


Breaking Stories

Sergio Parisse fighting to be fit for Ireland showdown

Blow to Irish Cheltenham hopes as Faugheen and Min ruled out

Celtic report rapid rise in revenue for first half of season

Brian Cody stayed up to watch all of Super Bowl 51 last night

Lifestyle

Eight ways to spice things up in the bedroom this Valentine’s Day

Five fun ways to celebrate your love for Valentine’s Day

Mumford & Sons on the road again

Early start was half the work for grown-up star Hugh O’Conor

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 