Charlie McCarthy: ‘In three or four years we might see Cork rise again’

Former Cork star Charlie McCarthy believes it will be at least three years before the county return as serious All-Ireland contenders.

The Rebels have not achieved a Munster championship victory since 2014, while this summer’s qualifier defeat to Wexford was the county’s first at the hands of the Slaneysiders since 1956.

McCarthy is encouraged by recent Cork development squad wins but doesn’t expect the county to challenge for Liam MacCarthy honours until 2019.

“[Cork] have a tough time in between that,” he said. “There are a lot of good teams around; Waterford, Tipperary, who are very strong at underage. Maybe in three or four years, we might see Cork rising again. Hopefully, it is sooner. You have to be optimistic. I’d be optimistic and I think in three or four years things could come good again.

“They are going with a young panel for 2017 and will try and build from there. Over the last two years, Cork has won a lot of underage Munster competitions. There is no guarantee they will develop. You’d always be optimistic. Hopefully, in three and four years they will come through.”