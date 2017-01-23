Brian Cody sets sights on ‘step-up’ against Wexford

Kilkenny 4-18 Westmeath 0-18: A flood of early goals helped Kilkenny cruise to a 12-point Walsh Cup win in Mullingar yesterday, setting up a semi-final clash with Wexford next weekend.

Kilkenny were never in any danger of losing game as they commanded a 3-5 to 0-2 lead within 14 minutes, although Westmeath battled back in the second half and picked off some nice scores in a creditable performance.

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody was satisfied with the win but was eagerly looking forward to the next contest, saying, “We got a lead early on and had a cushion from the start. We didn’t drive on as much as we could have. But it is only the second game of the year and we have another game next Sunday against Wexford. It certainly wasn’t an easy game, but next Sunday will be a step up.”

Westmeath manager Michael Ryan was pleased with the performance but disappointed with the early concessions.

“It was a decent enough performance. We won’t pat ourselves on the back for an honourable defeat, but we played a lot of good hurling.Overall we played some good hurling, particularly in the second half. We are still short some key guys but I couldn’t fault the effort of anyone,” said Ryan.

Kilkenny started five of their All-Ireland final team and hit the ground running. Two goals from Walter Walsh and one from Johnjo Farrell helped them to a 3-12 to 0-8 lead at half time.

Westmeath improved in the second half and some good saves by goalkeeper Paddy Maloney and points by Allan Devine and Brendan Murtagh kept them in touch. But Farrell added another goal and ultimately the skill, power, pace of the Kilkenny men saw them ease to victory.

Scorers for Kilkenny:

W Walsh (2-3); JJ Farrell (2-2); TJ Reid (0-7, 4 frees, 1 ’65); P Lyng (0-3); C Martin, S Morrisey, L Ryan (0-1 each)

Scorers for Westmeath:

A Devine (0-9, 6 frees); B Murtagh (0-4); A Craig (0-2); D Clinton, N Mitchell, E Price (0-1 each).

KILKENNY:

R Reid; J Holden, R Lennon, M Walsh; C O’Shea, P Murphy, C Fogarty; C Martin, O Walsh; P Lyng, JJ Farrell, R Leahy; S Morrisey, W Walsh, T J Reid.

Subs:

K Joyce for C O’Shea (half time), L Ryan for C Martin (half time), S Prendergast for M Walsh (half time), M Malone for O Walsh (47 mins), A Murphy for P Lyng (60 mins), C Martin back on for TJ Reid (injured, 63 mins).

WESTMEATH:

P Maloney; S Power, A McGrath, C Shaw; A Craig, A Clarke, G Greville; J Boyle, J Galvin; N Mitchell, B Murtagh, E Price; D Egerton, A Devine, D Clinton.

Subs:

E Corrigan for D Egerton (half time), A Cox for A McGrath (half time), P Scally for J Galvin (57 mins), K Duncan for S Power (60 mins), P Lynam for D Clinton (62 mins), D Golden for B Murtagh (67 mins).

Referee:

John Keenan (Wicklow).