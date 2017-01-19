Barry Nash goal proves a winner for Limerick

Limerick 2-15 Clare 0-19: Limerick took the honours in Round 2 of the Co Op Stores.Ie Munster Hurling League at Sixmilebridge last evening in front of 1,719 spectators.

Trailing for most of the game they were inspired by a Barry Nash goal in the 64th minute and ran out winners by two.

At the break, Clare enjoyed a 0-12 to 1-8 lead. But that scoreline didn’t reflect the Banner’s opening half dominance. Clare got off to a perfect start and led 0-4 to 0-0 by the sixth minute. Points registered by John Conlon, David Fitzgerald, Shane Golden and Aaron Cunningham affirmed the hosts early dominance.

Limerick eventually got off the mark on seven, when Ger Hegarty pointed. Diarmuid Byrnes and John Fitzgibbon had one each and by the 12th, there was only a point between the sides.

Clare’s David Reidy and Byrnes exchanged points before a pair of scores by Clare wing forward John Conlon opened a three point difference. Clare found themselves 0-9 to 0-5 to the good by the twentieth as they began to pull away from their opponents. The half’s only goal was a lifeline to the Shannonsiders and when Graeme Mulcahy capitalised on a defensive mistake, he hauled his side to level terms 1-8 to Clare’s 0-11.

Cathal “Tots” O’Connell pointed a free in injury time to put the minimum between them at the whistle.

In the second period Limerick chased their rivals and kept in touch for most of the half. Their improved performance paid off when trailing by two late in the game, full-forward Barry Nash got away from his marker and rifled Donal Tuohy’s net to give Limerick the lead for the first time.

An Aaaron Cunningham point levelled matters but points by Paul Browne, Cian Lynch and Diarmuid Byrnes saw the Treaty men home safe. Clare managed one late score by sub Ben O’Gorman.

Scorers for Limerick:

D Byrnes (0-5) 3 f’s, S Tobin (0-3),f’s, G Mulcahy (1-0), B Nash (1-0), J Fitzgibbon (0-2), C Lynch (0-2), G Hegarty, T Morrissey, P Browne (0-1) each.

Clare:

D Reidy ((0-4) f’s, J Conlon (0-4), A Cunningham (0-3), S Golden (0-2), C O’Connell (0-1) , D Fitzgerald, C Malone, , J McCarthy, B O’Gorman (0-1) each.

Clare:

D Tuohy, S McNamara, C Dillon (Capt.), S Morey, D Fitzgerald, C Galvin, J Shanahan, D Reidy, S Golden, J Conlon, C Malone, P Duggan, C O’Connell, A Shanagher, A Cunningham.

Subs:

J McCarthy for Shanagher (h/t), B O’Gorman for Fitzgerald (61), K Hehir for Reidy (67), B Duggan for P Duggan (67).

Limerick:

N Quaid; S Cahill, R McCarthy, M Casey; D Byrnes (Capt.), D Hannon, G O’Mahoney; J Fitzgibbon, J Ryan; G Hegarty, C Lynch, A La Touce Cosgrove, G Mulcahy, B Nash, S Tobin.

Subs:

K Hayes for Hegarty inj (30), T Morrissey for La Touche Cosgrave (50), D Dempsey for Tobin (50), P Browne for Ryan (52), S Hickey for Fitzgibbon (64)

Referee:

C McAllister (Cork).