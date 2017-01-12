Good Counsel set up all-Westmeath semi-final

Good Counsel College comfortably saw off the challenge of Colaiste Mhuire, Mullingar, in the Top Oil Leinster P.P. Schools’ SF ‘A’ Championship at Athy.

Top Oil Leinster P.P. Schools SF ‘A’ Quarter-Final

Good Counsel College, New Ross 2-13, Colaiste Mhuire, Mullingar 1-6

Good Counsel's win sets up a semi-final meeting with another Westmeath school, Moate CS, next week.

Colaiste Mhuire spurned an early chance to seize the initiative when Shane Boyce’s penalty went just wide of the upright. Good Counsel College capitalised on this miss and, inspired by the accuracy of midfielder Richard Hennessy and centre forward Jamie Myler, fired over a succession of well-taken points to lead by a 0-8 to 0-3 at the interval.

Further points from Hennessy and Myler quickly extended Good Counsel’s lead to seven points after the resumption. TJ Cox replied for Colaiste Mhuire, but Eoin Porter soon floated over a long-range free for Good Counsel, who emerged from an epic three-game saga against Scoil Dara, Kilcock, in the previous round.

Despite struggling in attack, Colaiste Mhuire briefly threatened a comeback midway through the second half, when Conan O’Hara pounced for a goal after gathering a high delivery, and wing forward Cox cut the gap further with his second score.

But they never got closer than three points and Good Counsel College finished strongly with well-taken goals from man-of-the-match Jamie Myler and full-forward Luke Sinnott to set up a semi-final meeting with another Westmeath school, Moate C.S., next week.

Good Counsel College: F Slattery; C O’Connor, D O’Connor, E O’Sullivan; D Kehoe, E Porter (0-2, 2f), G Sheehan; R Hennessy (0-3), D Lyons; E Cummins (0-1), J Myler (1-6, 3f), S Nolan; S Wall (0-1), L Sinnott (1-0), E Coakley.

Subs: O Knox for Coakley; J Ryan for Cummins; J Wallace for Sinnott.

Colaiste Mhuire: T Martin; L Faulkner, C Gavin, D Mimnagh; Sean Keena, E Whelahan, C Nolan (0-1); D Hunt, J Maxwell; L Price, T Molloy (0-1), TJ Cox (0-2); S Boyce, A Loughrey (0-1, f), C O’Hara (1-1).

Subs: D Coughlan for Boyce; O Hogan for Hunt.

Referee: B Hickey (Kildare)