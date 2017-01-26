Garda overpower CIT in Sigerson Cup

GARDA College braved the elements to cruise past Cork IT in this afternoon’s Sigerson Cup preliminary round fixture.

Sigerson Cup preliminary round

Garda College 0-8

Cork IT 0-3

On a cold, wintry day in Templemore, Garda played against the wind but still led by 0-3 to 0-1 at half-time against a CIT team that registered ten first half wides.

Points from Thomas McDaniel (two) and Eoin Cleary had Garda in control before Eoin Lavers finally opened CIT’s account in the 27th minute.

CIT’s cause wasn’t helped by early black cards for Jason Lonergan and Dan Daly – and they looked disjointed throughout.

Garda kicked on after half-time and led by 0-7 to 0-1 before CIT ended a long wait without a score when Kevin Fahey landed a point nine minutes from time.

Garda finished the game with 14 men when sub Teddy Doyle was dismissed for a second bookable offence but they had the game wrapped up by then.

Scorers for Garda College: S O’Carroll, E Cleary & T McDaniel (1f) 0-2 each, B Murphy & D Gallagher 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork IT: T Featherstone, P Morris & B Coakley (f) 0-1 each.

GARDA: S Murphy (Limerick); S O’Malley (Roscommon), G Petit (Roscommon), J Morris (Cavan); B Kane (Kildare), T Featherstone (Roscommon), P Morris (Cavan); B Murphy (Carlow), D Gallagher (Longford); S O’Carroll (Limerick), A Thormey (Meath), C Fitzmaurice (Roscommon); E Cleary (Clare), P Kelleher (Cork), T McDaniel (Westmeath).

Subs: T Doyle (Kerry) for Fitzmaurice (47), K Tarrant (Limerick) for J Morris (47), G Ennis (Roscommon) for Cleary (58), K Nugent (Offaly) for P Morris (60)

CIT: C Madden (Cork); B Sugrue (Kerry), D Daly (Limerick), S Daly (Cork); P O’Sullivan (Kerry), K Fahey (Tipperary), E Lavers (Cork); I O’Callaghan (Cork), D Meaney (Cork); J Lonergan (Tipperary), K Murphy (Kerry), S O’Sullivan (Cork); D O’Donoghue (Kerry), C O’Keeffe (Cork), M Collins (Cork).

Subs: M Collins (Cork) for Lonergan (b/c 8), C Ó Murchú (Kerry) for D Daly (b/c 15), B Coakley (Cork) for O’Donoghue (inj., 30+2), M Lordan (Cork) for P O’Sullivan (36), E O’Sullivan (Cork) for S O’Sullivan (41), C Kingston (Douglas, Cork) for Lavers (49).

Referee: J Hickey (Carlow)