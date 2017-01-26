Home»Sport»GAA

Garda overpower CIT in Sigerson Cup

Thursday, January 26, 2017
Jackie Cahill, Templemore

GARDA College braved the elements to cruise past Cork IT in this afternoon’s Sigerson Cup preliminary round fixture.

Sigerson Cup preliminary round

Garda College 0-8

Cork IT 0-3

On a cold, wintry day in Templemore, Garda played against the wind but still led by 0-3 to 0-1 at half-time against a CIT team that registered ten first half wides.

Points from Thomas McDaniel (two) and Eoin Cleary had Garda in control before Eoin Lavers finally opened CIT’s account in the 27th minute.

CIT’s cause wasn’t helped by early black cards for Jason Lonergan and Dan Daly – and they looked disjointed throughout.

Garda kicked on after half-time and led by 0-7 to 0-1 before CIT ended a long wait without a score when Kevin Fahey landed a point nine minutes from time.

Garda finished the game with 14 men when sub Teddy Doyle was dismissed for a second bookable offence but they had the game wrapped up by then.

Scorers for Garda College: S O’Carroll, E Cleary & T McDaniel (1f) 0-2 each, B Murphy & D Gallagher 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork IT: T Featherstone, P Morris & B Coakley (f) 0-1 each.

 GARDA: S Murphy (Limerick); S O’Malley (Roscommon), G Petit (Roscommon), J Morris (Cavan); B Kane (Kildare), T Featherstone (Roscommon), P Morris (Cavan); B Murphy (Carlow), D Gallagher (Longford); S O’Carroll (Limerick), A Thormey (Meath), C Fitzmaurice (Roscommon); E Cleary (Clare), P Kelleher (Cork), T McDaniel (Westmeath).

Subs: T Doyle (Kerry) for Fitzmaurice (47), K Tarrant (Limerick) for J Morris (47), G Ennis (Roscommon) for Cleary (58), K Nugent (Offaly) for P Morris (60)

CIT: C Madden (Cork); B Sugrue (Kerry), D Daly (Limerick), S Daly (Cork); P O’Sullivan (Kerry), K Fahey (Tipperary), E Lavers (Cork); I O’Callaghan (Cork), D Meaney (Cork); J Lonergan (Tipperary), K Murphy (Kerry), S O’Sullivan (Cork); D O’Donoghue (Kerry), C O’Keeffe (Cork), M Collins (Cork).

Subs: M Collins (Cork) for Lonergan (b/c 8), C Ó Murchú (Kerry) for D Daly (b/c 15), B Coakley (Cork) for O’Donoghue (inj., 30+2), M Lordan (Cork) for P O’Sullivan (36), E O’Sullivan (Cork) for S O’Sullivan (41), C Kingston (Douglas, Cork) for Lavers (49).

 

Referee: J Hickey (Carlow)

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Cork make it four in a row to set up final re-match with Limerick

IT Sligo overcome red card to progress in Sigerson

UL complete great escape in seven-goal thriller

‘Third string’ showing challenges Ciarán Kilkenny’s top 15 Dubs


Breaking Stories

Roger Federer hopeful leg injury will not hinder Australian Open title hopes

Claudio Ranieri not interested in a war of words with player's agent

POLL: Borussia Dortmund’s tweet about ‘only wall we believe in’ gets a mixed reaction

What the hell is the Uefa Nations League? Fans baffled by announcement

Lifestyle

Guy Garvey and Elbow have produced a hugely hopeful record

The creativity movement and why you should try it

Truth deniers — or is that what they want you to think?

Live music review: Black Sabbath

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 