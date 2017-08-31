Home»Sport»GAA

GAA Show: The tactics and psychology of the novel All-Ireland final

Thursday, August 31, 2017

Bumper preview of Galway v Waterford with a host of guests.

With Seanie McGrath, Daithí Regan, Eoghan Cormican, PM O'Sullivan and Enda McEvoy.

Presented by Peter McNamara and Stephen Barry.


