GAA Show: Jim Gavin’s strange kind of silence, the Down swagger and Colm Cooper's All-Ireland final nap

Monday, June 26, 2017

Oisín McConville and Brendan O'Brien on the weekend's action, plus Colm Cooper on his All-Ireland final day experiences.

Oisín McConville didn't see Down's win over Monaghan coming, but he says the Down swagger is a real, generational thing and it can reappear at any moment.

Oisín also knows how complacency can seep into a county and believes Monaghan can rebound in the qualifier tie with Wexford.

Looking ahead to the Munster football final, Oisín is surprised at the teams Eamonn Fitzmaurce has fielded so far and can't work Cork out at all.

He says: “I could watch Cork four weeks in a row and not know what to expect on the fifth week.”

Also in the show, Brendan O'Brien is baffled by Jim Gavin's strange vow of silence after Dublin's canter past Westmeath, when the Dublin manager refused to speak to broadcast journalists in one room, but then laid into them in the next.

Brendan can't figure out why Dublin need a siege mentality or a cause at this point of the season.

And finally, Tony Leen catches up with Colm Cooper and puts to bed that old tale about him sleeping until ten to two on All-Ireland final day. And yes, it did happen. Kind of.

