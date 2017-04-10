Home»Sport»GAA

GAA Podcast: The narrative shifts, did Eamonn Fitzmaurice play his trump card?

Monday, April 10, 2017

Irish Examiner GAA correspondent John Fogarty reviews a feisty Allianz League final between old rivals Dublin and Kerry

John and Colm O'Connor discuss the game's tactics, subplots and significance.

What impact did the words of Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice have?

Is the undercurrent between the sides in danger of spilling over?

Is Diarmuid Connolly becoming a liability to Jim Gavin?

And what about the psychology? The end of the unbeaten run a monkey off Dublin’s backs? Or have Kerry shown their hand too soon?

The lads also discuss the other three finals, including what Tipperary have that not many teams outside Division 1 can match.

To get the latest episode of PaperTalk automatically, SUBSCRIBE ON iTUNES

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Dublin v Kerry narrative reshaped and reclaimed in League final bookend

Eamonn Fitzmaurice: I don’t think there was an undercurrent there

Oisín McConville: Kerry would be comfortable in Ulster

Kerry break Dublin's blue wave


Breaking Stories

Privacy of Ryan and Stacey Giggs and children must be protected, judge rules

League final attracts record viewing figures to TG4

Tony Adams is the new Granada manager and people are wondering what Paul Merson thinks

Stephanie Roche fires Ireland to victory over Slovakia

Lifestyle

Talos becomes the architect of his own success

Blending an eye for fashion with a business sense

Is going to extremes the path to success?

Local but lewd language lurking among the leaves

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 