GAA Podcast: The narrative shifts, did Eamonn Fitzmaurice play his trump card?

Irish Examiner GAA correspondent John Fogarty reviews a feisty Allianz League final between old rivals Dublin and Kerry

John and Colm O'Connor discuss the game's tactics, subplots and significance.

What impact did the words of Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice have?



Is the undercurrent between the sides in danger of spilling over?

Is Diarmuid Connolly becoming a liability to Jim Gavin?

And what about the psychology? The end of the unbeaten run a monkey off Dublin’s backs? Or have Kerry shown their hand too soon?

The lads also discuss the other three finals, including what Tipperary have that not many teams outside Division 1 can match.

