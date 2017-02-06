Home»Sport»GAA

GAA Podcast: Ominous show of strength from Dublin and Kerry

Monday, February 06, 2017

In our first GAA podcast of the new season, John Fogarty assesses the opening week of the Allianz Football League campaign.

After a weekend of encouraging attendances across the leagues, John discusses the action with Colm O'Connor.

Dublin and Kerry impressed as expected, but All-Ireland finalists Mayo suffered a setback at home while Cork had to settle for a point in Pearse Stadium. We also hear from Cork selector Eoin O'Neill.

And while Tipperary got off to a strong start with an impressive win over Antrim, the paltry attendance at Semple Stadium suggests the county still has a lot to do to broaden interest in football beyiond the hardcore support.

