Critics must understand the context before demonising Lee Keegan for his GPS sleight of hand in the All-Ireland final, believes Mayo manager Stephen Rochford.

Rochford also defended Dublin players who were heavily-criticised for systematically fouling Mayo defenders in the moment after Dean Rock kicked the winning point in the final.

Keegan had appeared to throw his GPS unit at Rock as he lined up to take the kick.

Speaking on Newstalk’s Off The Ball last night, Rochford accepted bad sportsmanship is unwelcome in the game, but suggested some supporters might even demand that win-at-all-costs attitude from players with a big match on the line.

“In a moment in time you’re just thinking, God, I’d do anything to win the All-Ireland. Dublin players did that and I wouldn’t castigate them for the fouls off the ball.

“It’s not a case I’m saying it’s the right thing to do, either, but I understand in that moment why you’d place yourself into that.

“I think people just have to understand the emotion that’s there and move on with it.

“I don’t think it’s a reflection of anyone’s character or anything like that.”

“Maybe, in a wider sense, that’s where we are as spectators and commentators that we’ve pushed it that people are just willing to do anything.”

Rochford also admitted the heavy criticism he received after Mayo’s drawn semi-final with Kerry was hurtful to his family.

His bold tactic of assigning Aidan O’Shea to mark Kieran Donaghy was mocked in some quarters, with one newspaper headline claiming that, tactically Mayo were “lions led by donkeys”.

“It wasn’t something that I was aware of initially and I sort of got a call on the Monday morning after the Kerry drawn game,” Rochford said.

“Actually my sister-in-law had got married that weekend and I’d actually met up with them on the Sunday night just coming back.

“So we were in the hotel and I just went to tell my wife that my sister-in-law had overheard it and in the wider discussion that started to upset people that were there; an aunt of my wife’s and my own family would have been a little bit disappointed with the headline.”

He also confirmed his Mayo players will play local championship games in April, rubbishing suggestions Mayo would be travelling abroad on a warm weather camp during the month.

But he insisted he is duty bound to prepare his squad properly for their May 16 Connacht SFC clash with Galway.