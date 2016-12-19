Home»Sport»GAA»Football

Second-half goals tip scales as Beaufort bridge 18-year gap

Monday, December 19, 2016
Murt Murphy

Beaufort 2-8 Milltown/Castlemaine 1-10: For the first time in 18 years, Beaufort claimed the Mid Kerry SFC title, repeating their 1998 success over the same opposition, at the same venue, JP O’Sullivan Park, Killorglin. 

Second-half goals from substitute Darragh Coffey and Ronan Ferris proved crucial. And a man-of-the-match performance by centre-back Ronan Murphy (who scored three points) was one of the keys to Beaufort’s win as they turned a 0-3 to 0-0 deficit after 11 minutes into a 0-5 to 0-4 lead at half-time.

A fine save from Milltown/Castlemaine goalkeeper Cormac Leane denied Liam Carey after 26 minutes and prevented that lead from being more but Milltown/Castlemaine found themselves too reliant on Cathal Moriarty and Jonathon O’Sullivan on the day as they were guilty of over-elaboration at times.

Although they conceded the first three points of the second-half, Mike Breen set Coffey up for the goal in the 39th minute that put Beaufort 1-5 to 0-7 in front.

Ferris fisted the ball home for their second goal 10 minutes later and a 2-8 to 0-8 advantage but Milltown/Castlemaine made a late charge, a Pa Wrenn interception leading to a goal for Moriarty with three minutes left. But a black card for O’Sullivan as the game entered injury time was indicative of their frustration at not finding an equaliser before the final whistle.

Scorers for Beaufort:

D Coffey, R Ferris (1-0 each); R Murphy (0-3); F Courtney (0-2 frees); P Doona, N O’Connor and L Carey (1f) (0-1 each)

Scorers for Milltown/Castlemaine:

C Moriarty (1-3, 1f), J O’Sullivan (0-5, 4f), S Murphy and D Kelliher (0-1 each) TEAMS:

BEAUFORT:

M Moriarty; MJ O’Connor, N Breen, C O’Connor; G Hartnett, R Murphy, J O’Reilly; S O’Sullivan, F Courtney; M Breen, L Carey, R Ferris; N O’Connor, P Doona, F Hallissey.

Subs:

D Coffey for Hallissey (37), S Foley for Courtney (42), S Kelliher for O’Reilly (47) and D Healy for Breen (54).

MILLTOWN/CASTLEMAINE:

C Leane; S Roche, D Murphy, E O’Brien; P Carroll, M Mangan, P Wrenn; M Burke, D Roche; S Murphy, D Kelliher, J Hayes; C Moriarty, G Horan, J O’Sullivan.

Subs:

K O’Connor for Horan (41), S Dowd for O’Brien (53) and J McCarthy for O’Sullivan (BC, 60)

Referee:

P Hayes (Kerins O’Rahillys)

