Rookie Ben McKinless loyal to goalkeeping union

Rookie Derry goalkeeper Ben McKinless showed solid defensive instincts yesterday, backing the county’s established number one over his blunder against Tipperary last summer.

Thomas Mallon’s mistake in the fourth round All-Ireland SFC qualifier shoot-out at Kingspan Breffni Park was a game-changer.

He slid whilst taking a kick-out, hitting the ball straight to Kevin O’Halloran who drilled the ball right past him to help Tipp to a memorable 1-21 to 2-17 victory.

McKinless, 18, will start Saturday’s Dr McKenna Cup final against Tyrone in Pairc Esler. He hopes to replace Mallon as Derry’s regular number one but in the meantime, has every sympathy for his team-mate.

“People who don’t experience that don’t understand it and they slated Thomas for that goal - but they forget how many times he saved them in the past.

“That is the worst thing about goalkeeping, people tend to just remember your mistakes. A lot of people thought it was a stupid mistake but unless you are in his position, you don’t understand because you know that just one mistake can finish a game.

“Whereas if you are out the field, you go for a ball and drop it, you can go again.

“If you drop it inside in goal, it goes in the net and there is no going back. The margin for error in goal is little to none.”

The Ballinderry teenager was a promising underage soccer player and had a trial for Northern Ireland Under-18 squad.

“I just went to see how I would get on but in my mind I was not really interested in going further because I had aspirations to play senior for Derry.

“Ever since I made the Under-15 panel, I always thought that I would try my hardest to play for the seniors.

“It has happened so far, but I never thought it would be this quick.”