Home»Sport»GAA»Football

Paul Galvin to join Brogan brothers at Oliver Plunkett’s

Friday, December 30, 2016
Murt Murphy

Three-time All-Star and former Footballer of the Year Paul Galvin is expected to move from south Dublin club Kilmacud Crokes to St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh Club on the Navan Road.

Galvin transferred from Lixnaw to Kilmacud Crokes to play hurling at the end of May this year as he was resident in the Dublin 4 area. He never played football with Crokes and only played a few hurling games due to work commitments.

However, a source within Oliver Plunkett’s has confirmed that Galvin has applied to join its senior set-up and that his transfer form is with the Dublin County Board and they are expected to deal with the matter early in 2017.

He will be joining the Brogan brothers, Bernard and Alan, at the Navan Road club and he will be able to play football and hurling if the transfer is granted.

Plunkett’s have been runners-up three times in the Dublin SFC, in 2008, 2011 and 2014.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, GAA, football, Paul Galvin

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

All-Star Mattie Donnelly wants Tyrone to atone in Croker

Cavan's Killian Clarke eyes Dublin scalp in league opener

Andy McEntee aiming to add steel to Meath

Qualifiers have killed dual players, says Clare boss Colm Collins


Breaking Stories

Ross Barkley denies Hull victory by heading home late equaliser

Michael van Gerwen powers through to World Darts Championship semi-finals

Valencia seek another new manager after Cesare Prandelli quits

Gary Anderson still on track to defend World Darts Championship title

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Truth is stranger than these comic fictions

A Monster Calls set to be a cinematic success

Stray-at-home mums and dads cause devastation

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 