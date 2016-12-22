Noel Maguire joins Niall Carew’s Sligo team

Sligo manager Niall Carew has turned to the last Yeats County man to lift the Connacht title to inspire his side to success in 2017.

Noel Maguire has been introduced to Carew’s back room team for next year and the Kildare native expects the Easkey man to be an inspirational figure.

Maguire will join Keith Carty as a selector, a role that was vacated by Ronan Sweeney who has linked up with Cian O’Neill in the Kildare management team.

But Carew said he was delighted to have the former Sligo full-back in his team as the Yeats men try to plot their way out of Division 3.

“I have brought in Noel Maguire as selector this year, he’s a great fella,” said Carew. “Noel had retired before I came in, but he has settled in well there already.

“Keith Carty is back in again, he’s been there since day one, so hopefully we can kick on again this year.”

Sligo’s first game of the new year is against Galway in the FBD League on Sunday January 8 and Carew is hoping to give a run to some new faces in their pool games.

And while championship progression is the ultimate target, he aims to build gradually from day one through a positive national league campaign.

“The aim is to go up a division every year, but the first few games can be precarious. So we’ll take it one game at a time and see where it take us.

“Hopefully we’re fighting for promotion rather than survival at the end of it.

“We’ve Armagh up first and they will be good, it is a great game to start off with, but we still have the FBD League to came of in the next few weeks before we even look that far.

“We have Galway in Enniscrone in our first game and getting up and running will be great. As usual we’ll have to plan without a few of the college lads like Niall Mushy, Kevin McDonnell and Cian Breheny, but Galway will be in the same boat.”