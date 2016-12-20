Ned English the standout managerial change in Cork

Ned English’s move to O’Donovan Rossa heads the list of managerial changes among teams in the Cork senior football championship.

This year, English took charge of Ballincollig as they reached the county final, but their quest for a second title in three years fell at the final hurdle as they lost to Carbery Rangers. Club and manager have parted ways and English has decamped to Skibbereen, where he takes over from Shane Crowley.

Previously, English led Duhallow to the 2011 county final and guided Limerick’s Dromcollogher-Broadford to Limerick and Munster championship wins. Rossa’s neighbours Ilen Rovers are another of his former clubs.

English is replaced in Ballincollig by Tom Dorgan, father of attacker Cian, who was a Cork U21 this year.

READ NEXT Male GAA players drug-tested 453 times since 2011

In 2011, Dorgan Snr was in charge as Ballincollig won the Rebel Óg Premier 1 MFC and three years later he was manager as largely the same side lost the U21 final to Nemo Rangers.

Champions Carbery Rangers are currently in the market for a new boss, following the departure of Douglas native Ronan McCarthy after just a year due to work commitments.

Also yet to appoint are fellow West Cork side Castlehaven. This year, James McCarthy was their manager but he has opted out due to taking over the Cork U17 side for the one-off championship to accommodate players missing out as the minor grade switches from U18 to U17 for 2018.

Dominic Casey has stepped down as manager of Ilen Rovers, but will remain as a selector under new boss Ed Sheehy. In 2016, Sheehy was part of the management set-up as Ilen reached the U21AFC final for the first time, losing to St Finbarr’s.

In Douglas, Mick Evans has returned to a role he held previously, while he also took Douglas’s minors to a county final in the recent past. The Carbery divisional board have yet to make a decision regarding their backroom team, Gene O’Driscoll having been in charge for the past while. Paudie O’Shea has been added as a selector to the St Finbarr’s management team, Ray Keane remaining as manager, while there may also be a small change in personnel at the Barrs’ neighbours Nemo Rangers, though Larry Kavanagh is again the man in charge.

Premier intermediate champions of 2015, Carrigaline will have John Dineen as manager, while Barry Casey stays in charge of Valley Rovers.