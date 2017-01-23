Home»Sport»GAA»Football

Mayo pull off unlikely victory

Monday, January 23, 2017
Ian Cooney

FBD Connacht League - Mayo 4-11 Roscommon 2-16: Andy Moran reminded Mayo of his worth with two late goals to seal an unlikely victory at Kiltoom.

The Ballaghaderreen veteran was only on the field for eight minutes but his 34th-minute goal was followed by a spectacular winner in the fifth minute of injury-time.

There was some consolation for Roscommon as they will contest next weekend’s FBD League final against Galway by virtue of their superior scoring difference.

Donie Smith’s 61st-minute point established a 2-16 to 1-11 advantage for the home side. When Cillian O’Connor converted a 66th-minute penalty, after a foul on Jason Gibbons, it ended a 21-minute scoring drought for the visitors.

READ NEXT Clare set to skip Cork clash

But O’Connor’s penalty gave Mayo the impetus to go searching for more goals, and Moran was the chief architect in manufacturing a dramatic finish that scarcely seemed possible only minutes earlier.

“We stuck at it and I was delighted with the shift the lads put in. But there’s plenty to work on,” Mayo manager Stephen Rochford pointed out.

Enda Smith’s fifth-minute goal had given Roscommon an early platform but when Liam Irwin finished off an incisive Mayo move to the net eight minutes later, last year’s defeated All-Ireland finalists were back in contention.

Leading 1-9 to 1-8 at the interval, an early O’Connor free hinted at further Mayo dominance but they lost their way.

Smith’s second goal was the catalyst. O’Connor responded with a free but seven unanswered Roscommon points from Enda Smith (2), Donie Smith (3), Tadhg O’Rourke and Niall Kilroy put Kevin McStay’s charges in charge.

Conor O’Shea was sent off yet Mayo found a way to stage a dramatic comeback.

Scorers for Mayo:

C O’Connor (1-5, 1 pen, 5fs), A Moran (2-0), L Irwin (1-1, 1f), F Boland (0-2), C O’Shea (0-1), J Gibbons (0-1), P Durcan (0-1)

Scorers for Roscommon:

E Smith (2-2, 1f), D Smith (0-5, 2f), C Connolly (0-3), C Murtagh (0-2, 2f), K Higgins (0-2), T O’Rourke (0-1), N Kilroy (0-1)

MAYO:

R Hennelly; D Newcombe, R O’Malley, P Durcan; M Plunkett, S Coen, D Drake; J Gibbons, D Kirby; F Boland, K McLoughlin, J Doherty; L Irwin, C O’Connor, C O’Shea.

Subs used:

E Regan for Irwin (48), K Higgins for O’Malley (49), T Parsons for Kirby (55), S Nally for Durcan (56, b/c), A Moran for Boland (67), C Carolan for Gibbons (67).

ROSCOMMON:

C Lavin; D Murray, T Featherston, N McInerney; R Stack, U Harney, J McManus; T O’Rourke, K Higgins; F Cregg, C Murtagh, E Smith; C Connolly, T Corcoran, D Smith.

Subs used:

G Patterson for Harney (43), N Kilroy for C Murtagh (43), S Killoran for Cregg (49), H Walsh for Connolly (55), B Murtagh for Stack (60), C Shine for D Smith (67).

Referee:

J Gilmartin (Sligo).

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

READ NEXT Clare set to skip Cork clash

KEYWORDS football, gaa, mayo, roscommon

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Billy Lee: These are games Limerick strive to get

David Moran in as Kerry make changes

Cork bench turn on the magic to kill off Waterford

Tyrone come good to advance to semi-finals


Breaking Stories

Ronnie O'Sullivan wins record seventh Masters title

Ryan Mason in stable condition after surgery on fractured skull

Goalie takes to Twitter to accuse Wes Hoolahan of diving twice against Wolves

Antonio Conte: 'Diego is very happy to stay with Chelsea'

Lifestyle

Greece's Corfu island is postcard perfect

The no make-up trend is beginning to catch on

It is impossible for women to be sexist towards men

The Irish designers bringing couture back to Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 