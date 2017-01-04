Mattie McGleenan revelling in unexpected Cavan role

Mattie McGleenan admits he never expected to be offered the Cavan senior football manager’s job but has identified staying in Division One as perhaps the most crucial goal of his rookie season.

The former Tyrone forward, whose first game in charge will be against his native county in Sunday’s McKenna Cup opener, says inter-county management was always an ambition.

After a successful spell in charge of Scotstown, who won three Monaghan SFC titles in the last four years, McGleenan was head-hunted by Cavan but confesses he “never saw it coming”.

“I was so engrossed in Scotstown that when it was first mooted about Cavan, I didn’t think any county team would consider me as manager of their football team,” he revealed.

“When Gerry O’Reilly, the chairman, rang me about an interview I was honoured they would actually consider me for the post.

I went for the interview with no major expectation and just talked football to them.

“When Gerry rang to offer me the job I had to stop the car and take a breather for a second. I was honoured.

“I thought: ‘Well if these guys think I can help Cavan succeed then I’m going to give it a go’ and I will give it 100%.”

McGleenan revealed he considered going for the Tyrone minor manager’s job last year but Scotstown run to the Ulster Club SFC final in November 2015 put his county management ambitions on hold.

“I suppose it was something you definitely aspired to.

This year the way it fell into my lap I felt myself it was the right time.

“I’ve been sitting watching Mickey (Harte) for years and thinking: ‘Do you want to be down on that line where it’s all happening?’

“The answer to that is ‘yes’. I’m a football coach. That’s where I want to be. That’s where I enjoy myself most.

The attitude of the Cavan lads is superb. I suppose it’s what I expected from inter-county footballers and I’m really enjoying the journey.”

Cavan’s first Allianz League game will be against the champions and All-Ireland winners Dublin in Kingspan Breffni Park. Retaining top flight status is huge for McGleenan, who will use a difficult McKenna Cup group as a launchpad for a testing spring campaign, with Gearòid McKiernan missing for the first few games with a knee injury.

“We have uphill struggles along the way but Cavan haven’t been there for 21 years so it absolutely has to happen.

“We have to keep them in Division One. I would argue that the McKenna Cup is very important to Cavan this year with Dublin our first game at home in the league.

“What a start. That’s what you play football for, to be involved in games like that.

“I have told the players we’re on a huge learning curve and we’ll have to learn fast. That’s what we’re going to do.”