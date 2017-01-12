Home»Sport»GAA»Football

Limerick get Billy Lee off to a winning start

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Limerick 2-13 Clare 2-9: Billy Lee enjoyed a winning start to his reign as Limerick senior football manager with a strong second-half showing helping his side to a McGrath Cup win over Clare.

Limerick now travel to Lemybrien on Sunday in the knowledge that victory will see them into the McGrath Cup final.

A Darragh Treacy goal helped the home side to a 1-5 to 0-7 half time lead in St Patricks GAA grounds in Limerick city. Clare then went 21 minutes without a score at the start of the second-half and allowed Limerick to build a 2-7 to 0-7 lead.

The second Limerick goal came from Seamus O’Carroll.

READ NEXT Ardscoil Rís and Midleton CBS must meet again in Harty

Cian O’Dea helped Clare back into contention with a stunning goal in the 23rd minute of the second-half but Limerick points from Sean McSweeney and Paul White maintained the lead.

Eoin Cleary had Clare’s second goal in injury time.

Scorers for Limerick:

S O’Carroll (1-4, 2f 1 45), S McSweeney (0-4, 3 f), D Treacy (1-0), D Neville (0-2), D Daly, P White, B Donovan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare:

K Sexton (0-6, 5f), E Cleary (1-2), C O’Dea 1-0, S McGrath 1-0.

LIMERICK:

D O’Sullivan; D Daly J McCarthy, S O’Dea; P White, I Corbett, P Hannan; D Treacy, D Ward; P Nash, G Collins, D Neville; S McSweeney, S O’Carroll, J Lee.

Subs:

P Quinn for Daly (41), J Naughton for Lee (45), B Fanning for Ward (48), G Noonan for Nash (51), C Fahy for Hannan (66).

CLARE:

J Hayes; D Nagle, J Hayes, M McMahon; L Markham, G Kelly, C O’Dea; G Brennan, C O’Connor; S Brennan, S McGrath, D Bolton; E Cleary, K Sexton, G O’Brien.

Subs:

J Malone for Bolton (h-t), C Russell for Markham (h-t), S Malone for O’Brien (51), E Collins for Nagle (63), C Malone for S Brennan (66).

Referee:

P O’Sullivan (Kerry).

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

READ NEXT Ardscoil Rís and Midleton CBS must meet again in Harty

KEYWORDS football, gaa, clare, limerick

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Niall Coakley makes the most of Cork opportunity

Eight-point win for Longford

Students upset Dublin at Parnell Park

Ben Brosnan's goals seal Wexford win


Breaking Stories

Graham Taylor: Football pays tribute to an 'absolute gentleman'

WATCH: Liverpool fans loved Milner controlling the ball with his face

Dimitri Payet situation leaves boss Slaven Bilic 'let down and angry'

Read Elton John's moving tribute to Graham Taylor

Lifestyle

Meet the group reviving the fine art of conversation

Zero Waste movement aims to reduce household waste

A question of taste - Jen Coppinger

No Disco for a new generation

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 