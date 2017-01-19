Kieran O’Dwyer drives battling Tralee CBS past Killorglin

Tralee CBS 2-10 Intermediate School Killorglin 1-10: It took a goal pretty much from nothing to drive them onto victory but Tralee CBS (The Green) were thankful for an improved second-half display in seeing off a spirited IS Killorglin challenge in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney yesterday.

Nine wides proved to be the undoing of the Mid Kerry School as Green mentor Marc Ó Sé, working alongside Mike Tim and Nealie O’Sullivan in looking after the Tralee side, praised the nature of their comeback from a four-point deficit 10 minutes into the second-half.

“There was a huge improvement in our performance in the second-half, Killorglin were all over us in the first- half and were working very hard. Our luck changed, thankfully, and Kieran O’Dwyer drove us on I felt in the second period and the lads got huge encouragement from his leadership. Our second goal was huge as well, Jason (Mortimer) took it brilliantly and it’s great to see him back after having problems with injuries and we hope his brother Sean and Niall O’Mahony can recover from their own injuries before the semi-finals.

“Brandon Paterson, Jack Myers and keeper Shane Foley made some big saves as well and we’re relishing the thought of being in a semi-final. We know we have a lot to improve though and we’ll have to take a good look back on the video, particularly the first-half.”

Trailing 1-6 to 1-3 at half-time and 1-9 to 1-5 in the 40th minute, there didn’t appear to be much on for sub Mortimer when he drove the ball from distance. However, it found its way past Cian O’Sullivan for the Green’s second goal. All-Ireland minor winners Mike Breen and Caoilm Teahan had been very impressive for Killorglin but it was a more effective second-half display from their former Kerry team-mate O’Dwyer that got the Green back in control as his two points put them back ahead three-quarter mark.

The game’s opening two goals had come inside the first five minutes, Gearóid Fitzgerald scoring from Tralee’s first attack in the third minute. But their defence was caught napping at the other end two minutes later, allowing Roan Moriarty tap home.

A 24-minute period without a score in the second-half proved detrimental to Kerry U-21 selector Micheál O’Shea’s Killorglin side however, as Daire Cleary’s 62nd-minute free was purely consolation. However, Diarmuid O’Mahony and Darragh O’Connor had gone close to securing winning goals in the closing stages, but Paterson and goalkeeper Shane Foley stayed firm. At the other end, Cian O’Sullivan did make a decent save from close range to prevent the Green adding a third goal.

A first appearance in a Corn Ui Mhuiri semi-final since 2012 now awaits for Tralee CBS, where they will face Colaiste Chriost Ri, their third Cork opposition in the competition.

Scorers for Tralee CBS:

M Kelliher (0-5, 3f), G Fitzgerald and J Mortimer (1-0 each), K O’Dwyer (0-2), E Greaney, T O’Connor and J O’Connor (0-1 each).

IS Killorglin:

P Daly (0-4, 4f), R Moriarty (1-0), M Breen (0-2), C Teahan, P Carey, C Kennedy and D Cleary (f) (0-1 each)

TRALEE CBS:

S Foley, B Patterson, T Lynch, J Myers, J Walsh, K Dwyer, A Clifford, J O’Connor, T O’Connor, S Donnellan, T Hoare, D Fitzmaurice, E Greaney, G Fitzgerald, M Kelliher

Subs:

J Mortimer for Fitzmaurice (36), M Hoare for Greaney (52) and M Scanlon for Clifford (58).

IS KILORGLIN:

C O’Sullivan, D O’Mahony, C Murphy, C Sugrue, D Mangan, P Carey, I McGuillicuddy, M Breen, C Teahan, D Casey, C Kennedy, D Cleary, P Daly (Laune Rangers), R Moriarty, D O’Connor.

Subs:

K Fitzpatrick for Mangan (47), E O’Sullivan for Daly (58) and P Daly (Firies) for Casey (60).

Referee:

K Walsh (Clare)