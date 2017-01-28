Kieran Donaghy ‘back’ to play role in the league

Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice confirmed last evening in a pre-league media briefing that Kieran Donaghy is coming back for another year and will play some role in the Kingdom’s league campaign.

However, contrary to reports at the Allianz League launch, Colm Cooper will be making no decision until after Dr Crokes’ exit from the club championship.

“Kieran Donaghy will be back with us,” Fitzmaurice said.

“He is doing one session a week with us at the moment but he will be playing basketball in the immediate future. He might play a bit of football towards the end of the league but that has been the plan all along. He will be playing little or no football.

“Colm is with the Crokes and will be until they are finished and he will make his decision then. Dr Crokes have yet to make a call on the captaincy; they will decide when their club campaign is over. Peter Crowley is our captain in the meantime. It makes no difference really because the lads are not going to be playing anyway. It’s a very important role for that particular individual but the captaincy is a ceremonial role anyway.

“The leaders are the leaders within the group and if it happens that one of the leaders is the captain great but if not the lads pick up the slack anyway. It’s not a big deal anyway. Aidan O’Mahony and Marc Ó Sé have retired and other than the players involved in the club championships, everyone else is back in.” As for who might be involved for the trip to Letterkenny to face Donegal on Sunday week, Fitzmaurice says the squad is injury-free.

“It looks like we have a clean bill of health,” he said.

“We would be hopeful that everyone would be available for next weekend bar the couple of absentees. Bryan Sheehan is training at the moment but he is not playing any football at the moment, he just taking a break and he is coming back after the first two league games. Anthony Maher still has a bit of work to go before he will be ready. He will also miss the first two league games but we are hopeful that he will be back after that.

“Anthony got married and was away in his honeymoon and he coming back from that and he is basically getting the body ready so that hip injury wont flare up again.” Fitzmaurice confirmed that Alan Fitzgerald, who was red-carded against Donegal last year in a tempestuous tie in Tralee, has stepped away from the panel and will not be involved in the near future but that may change later in the year.

The Kerry manager confirmed that the injuries picked up by James O’Donoghue and Paul Geaney have cleared up and the squad for the Donegal game will the McGrath Cup-winning panel plus Peter Crowley, Donnchadh Walsh, and Mark Griffin. U21s players will play if required for the Kerry’s first two league games.

Meanwhile, there are 10 changes to the Cork side for tomorrow’s Co-Op Superstores.ie Munster Hurling League final against Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds (2pm).

Of the side which beat Clare on Wednesday night to give Kieran Kingston’s side four wins from four, only Christopher Joyce, Mark Ellis, Conor Lehane, Luke Meade and Daniel Kearney remain. Patrick Horgan, Alan Cadogan and Shane Kingston, who combined for six goals when Cork won the counties’ meeting earlier this month by 7-22 to 1-19, all start in attack. Limerick keep faith with 10 of the side which beat Kerry last week, with Nicky Quaid, Mike Casey, Diarmaid Byrnes, Gearoid Hegarty and Graeme Mulcahy all coming into the team. James Ryan has been confirmed as the Shannonsiders’ captain for the year.

CORK (SH v Limerick):

A Nash (Kanturk); S McDonnell (Glen Rovers), C Spillane (Castlelyons), D Cahalane (St Finbarr’s); M Ellis (Millstreet), C Joyce (Na Piarsaigh), M Coleman (Blarney); L McLoughlin (Kanturk), D Kearney (Sarsfields); C Lehane (Midleton), L Meade (Newcestown), S Kingston (Douglas); A Cadogan (Douglas), P Horgan (Glen Rovers), D Fitzgibbon (Charleville).

Subs:

P Collins (Ballinhassig), D Griffin (Carrigaline), C O’Sullivan (Sarsfields), J Sheehan (Erin’s Own), K Burke (Midleton), C O’Leary (Valley Rovers), C Murphy (Mallow), P Haughney (Midleton), D Brosnan (Glen Rovers), S Harnedy (St Ita’s), M Cahalane (Bandon).

LIMERICK (SH v Cork):

N Quaid (Effin); S Cahill (Tournafulla), R McCarthy (Blackrock), M Casey (Na Piarsaigh); D Byrnes (Patrickswell), D Hannon (Adare), S Hickey (Murroe-Boher); P Browne (Bruff), J Ryan (Garryspillane); G Hegarty (St Patrick’s), C Lynch (Patrickswell), K Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry); P Casey (Na Piarsaigh), B Nash (South Liberties), G Mulcahy (Kilmallock).

Subs:

D McCarthy (Glenroe), S O’Brien (Patrickswell), R English (Doon), G O’Mahony (Kilmallock), D O’Donovan (Doon), D Dempsey (Na Piarsigh), S Tobin (Murroe-Boher), R Lynch (Na Piarsaigh), T Morrissey (Ahane), K O’Brien (Patrickswell), A La Touche Cosgrave (Monaleen).

WEXFORD (SH v Kilkenny):

M Fanning (Glynn-Barntown); S Donohue (Shelmaliers), L Ryan (Rapparees), E Moore (Oulart The Ballagh); S O’Gorman (Adamstown), M O’Hanlon (St James), D O’Keeffe (St Anne’s); S Murphy (Oulart The Ballagh), J O’Connor (St Martin’s); A Maddock (St Martin’s), D Redmond (Oulart The Ballagh), K Foley (Rapparees); N Kirwan (Oulart The Ballagh), L Chin (Faythe Harriers), P Doran (Oylegate-Glenbrien).