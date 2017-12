A decision on whether David Clifford plays U20 or senior for Kerry next summer won’t be made until next spring, Jack O’Connor has suggested.

The U20 manager has spoken before about his desire for Clifford to play for him instead of the seniors in 2018 – under the new rule next year any footballer who is named on a senior championship team list can’t compete in the U20 championship. Both competitions will run concurrently.

In October, O’Connor said Clifford would be a marked man in the senior grade but appreciated the Kerry public might demand he be promoted to the senior panel immediately. O’Connor confirmed he has discussed the matter with Éamonn Fitzmaurice and the Fossa teenager will play in the Allianz League at least.

“We’ve had a chat about it, yeah, along with the chairman Tim Murphy,” O’Connor told Newstalk’s Off The Ball AM yesterday. “More than anything else, I’d love to have David with the U20s next year because he could be the difference between us winning it and not winning it.

“He’s such a remarkable talent that the least he deserves is a go with the Kerry seniors in the National League and I think that will tell whether is he up to the level or not. He will get up to that level but whether he’s up to that level remains to be seen. He’s a remarkable talent, he’s the best minor we’ve seen over the last 20 or 30 years.

“The only Kerry minor I can think of that came close to as being dominant as him was Seamus Moynihan. Moynihan was a remarkable minor. He was a senior six months after playing minor.”

Meanwhile, the Club Players Association (CPA) have welcomed Wexford’s decision to accept one of their eight motions, which now will be voted on at Congress in February. Their proposal for delegate voting accountability was backed by clubs in the county.

“We have tested the system and it is clear a motion generated by a club has a more difficult route to the Official Rulebook than a motion generated for example by a rules committee or management,” said CPA chairman Micheál Briody who revealed CPA hurling fixtures co-ordinator Liam Griffin will be a Wexford delegate at Congress.

Briody continued: “In Wexford the County Convention delegates voted to support one motion. In other counties, motions were discussed and debated, which we welcome.

“It is not ideal that motions with intrinsic merit can be defeated at county level, without delegates having the opportunity to discuss, debate and voted upon them.

“But we are very happy that county conventions had the opportunity for debate and deliberation.”